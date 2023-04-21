Currently, only one workspace per window is allowed in Vivaldi. However, it would be very useful to have the ability to use the same workspace in different instances of Vivaldi.

For example, users with multiple monitors and several instances of Vivaldi open may want to open the same workspace in these different instances, but with different tabs. This feature would allow users to work on different tasks or projects simultaneously and switch between them more easily.

"I want to be in multiple rooms at the same time"