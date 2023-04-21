Workspaces Multi-Window mode
-
paulspectre
Currently, only one workspace per window is allowed in Vivaldi. However, it would be very useful to have the ability to use the same workspace in different instances of Vivaldi.
For example, users with multiple monitors and several instances of Vivaldi open may want to open the same workspace in these different instances, but with different tabs. This feature would allow users to work on different tasks or projects simultaneously and switch between them more easily.
"I want to be in multiple rooms at the same time"
-
Upvoting this the second I tried workspaces and noticed they allow just a single window I constantly have one window on my laptop screen and one on an external monitor while I'm working, workspaces make it actually harder to work this way.
-
Bradster2214
Also upvoting this.
Definitely looking to see this feature added - even something as a toggle like, per-window, or all windows the same workspace.
Though i do understand not being able to do so currently, as each windows is already its own workspace, just not a saved one.
I think maybe having separate profiles would be an easier option?
one profile for work, one for home, and each profile syncing the currently open tabs, or something similar.
-
kitsushadow
Upvoted also.
I have workspaces organized by projects and different tab stacks in a workspace with related items to a project but organized by design vs code etc. I can't open the design stuff and code stuff in two different windows...
-
Upvoted. Should be like this or optional