@pauloaguia

No. I am talking about exporting my saved Workspaces so that if anything happens to this browser, my PC, or if I decide to use a different PC that my Workspaces can be loaded on the new device. I used FF for a long time, and there was an extension named Simple Tab Groups (the Chrome equivalent is Sync Tab Groups), but on Chrome (or Vivaldi), it doesn't work well. It rearranges my tabs when I switch to that group. Workspaces in Vivaldi works nicely cuz it only loads the ONE tab when I switch to the Group, unlike Sync Tab Groups. Make sense?

Also, Saving a Session does not work fully either, as it opens all my groups again and there are duplicates when Workspaces is on. (a bug probably, but if that feature can be ported to saving the Workspace Tabs, then GREAT!)