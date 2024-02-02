Save / Export Workspaces
DrGrogWork
Feature Request - Save Workspaces
The new Workspaces is great! Almost totally replaces my "Windows Namer and Replacer" extension. It would be amazing if we could save workspaces.
ModEdit: Title
pauloaguia Translator
I've seen posts like this requesting to save workspaces but for me, whenever I switch to a different workspace the tabs are still as I left them; whenever I close the browser and reopen it the tabs are still as I left them and the workspaces are still the same; What else is there left to save?
Or are you talking about saving their state like sessions do?
metafaniel
What about this? It seems enough:
File -> Save All Tabs as Session...
@pauloaguia
No. I am talking about exporting my saved Workspaces so that if anything happens to this browser, my PC, or if I decide to use a different PC that my Workspaces can be loaded on the new device. I used FF for a long time, and there was an extension named Simple Tab Groups (the Chrome equivalent is Sync Tab Groups), but on Chrome (or Vivaldi), it doesn't work well. It rearranges my tabs when I switch to that group. Workspaces in Vivaldi works nicely cuz it only loads the ONE tab when I switch to the Group, unlike Sync Tab Groups. Make sense?
Also, Saving a Session does not work fully either, as it opens all my groups again and there are duplicates when Workspaces is on. (a bug probably, but if that feature can be ported to saving the Workspace Tabs, then GREAT!)
@alan8it
I really want this too, for exactly the same reason you want it.
An Export Workspaces feature the way there is an Export Bookmarks feature.