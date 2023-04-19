Minimum Tab Width
Soromeister
At the moment, there is a setting called
Active Tab Minimum Widththat doesn't do anything if changed. I can only assume this is about the active tab only.
Please include an option in addition to the above that controls the minimum width of all tabs. The idea is to have the tabs not occupy equal space when there are too many of them and need scrolling, but rather be easier to observe when scrolling is required and for this we need to be able to set minimum tab width to something lower than the current hardcoded value.
Pesala Ambassador
@Soromeister I think Active Tab Minimum Width does not apply if you use horizontal tab scrolling. All tabs will be the default width of 180 pixels (or whatever).
Soromeister
@Pesala This is precisely why we need a separate
Minimum Tab Widthoption that can be used with tab scrolling.
I suggested this for Vivaldi about 5 years ago. Somewhere on the forum it is.
A picture in the size of 100%. As you can see, the width of the active tab is far from 30px. It's been going on for a long time . When will it work ?
I myself have recently gone through the hard way of editing browser.html . And I will try to assert that if there is a code for the "Width of the active tab", adding the same settings for the Active tab, with editing Settings, will take no more than 1 hour. (VB-99566)
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
