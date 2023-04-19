At the moment, there is a setting called Active Tab Minimum Width that doesn't do anything if changed. I can only assume this is about the active tab only.

Please include an option in addition to the above that controls the minimum width of all tabs. The idea is to have the tabs not occupy equal space when there are too many of them and need scrolling, but rather be easier to observe when scrolling is required and for this we need to be able to set minimum tab width to something lower than the current hardcoded value.