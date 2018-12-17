I've been searching in this forum (and the web) for a while and noticed a couple unsuccessful posts asking this question. Is there any way to make all top/bottom (not side) tabs wider- both active and inactive tabs? I think the tabs are not wide enough and it truncates much of the tab text.

Is there anything located in the default common.css that can accomplish this? I've looked in this file and tried some alterations with no success.

Is this something that's hardwired into the Chromium engine and cannot be changed? Thanks so much.