Multiple Windows: The most classic way to group tabs. Before stacks became a common browser feature, people used windows to make collections of tabs related to a certain task. If your OS or desktop environment provides good window management controls this can still work really well. However window opening and closing will be slower than things like stacks or workspaces.

Workspaces: Marginally more effort to make than stacks but arguably this makes them more permanent. They also provide a far cleaner, focussed look to your tab bar than lots of stacks. You view one workspace at a time and will not be distracted with tabs that are unrelated to your current activity (though you can also have stacks within workspaces if you want the best of both worlds ). Some benefits over just using Windows are that they are faster to switch between, and are easier to distinguish because you setup unique names and icons.

Tab stacks: These gives the best overview of all your tabs right from a single tab bar. They can also be very quickly made and destroyed. You do not need to think about what they are called (though you can name them if you like) or have a clear idea of what the group you are making is for before you make it. They are low effort, quick and easy.

Sessions: Sessions store collections of tabs with their current state. To update them or create new sessions you need to save them again. While you can have sessions for say work, shopping, sports etc. and use them much like you might use the other grouping features, it requires a bit more effort. For most people they probably make most sense as a form of backup, allowing you to return back to the point in time when you last saved them, retaining things like your per tab browsing history up to the point that they were saved.