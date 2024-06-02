Workspaces | Benefits?
Electra225
Workspaces????
Please explain benefit of Workspaces if it doesn't save the tabs? I looked at vivaldi.com/features/workspaces/ and it stated: "When you close the browser, your Workspaces are saved automatically." Not for me it doesn't. Yes, I checked for latest revision. Yes, I'm older and not computer literate. There's probably a setting or two that needs to be changed to make this work, but why do I have to spend time researching how to make an option work as advertised? Shouldn't it work as advertised right out of the box?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Electra225 Benefit? Reduce tab messing
Example: have one workspace to read online-newspapers, an other for favorite shops, an other for Vivialdi community, an other for onlie-meetings etc. As you like.
Related to no-saving teh wrkspaces tabs: check Vvialdi menu Settings → General → Startup With, this should be set to "Last Session".
Do you have added any workspaces with Workspaces button in tab bar?
@Electra225 said in Workspaces????:
I'm older and not computer literate.
@Electra225 said:
Please explain benefit of Workspaces if it doesn't save the tabs?
I think @Ruarí explained the differences between the various options very good (choose what fits you best):
Multiple Windows: The most classic way to group tabs. Before stacks became a common browser feature, people used windows to make collections of tabs related to a certain task. If your OS or desktop environment provides good window management controls this can still work really well. However window opening and closing will be slower than things like stacks or workspaces.
Workspaces: Marginally more effort to make than stacks but arguably this makes them more permanent. They also provide a far cleaner, focussed look to your tab bar than lots of stacks. You view one workspace at a time and will not be distracted with tabs that are unrelated to your current activity (though you can also have stacks within workspaces if you want the best of both worlds ). Some benefits over just using Windows are that they are faster to switch between, and are easier to distinguish because you setup unique names and icons.
Tab stacks: These gives the best overview of all your tabs right from a single tab bar. They can also be very quickly made and destroyed. You do not need to think about what they are called (though you can name them if you like) or have a clear idea of what the group you are making is for before you make it. They are low effort, quick and easy.
Sessions: Sessions store collections of tabs with their current state. To update them or create new sessions you need to save them again. While you can have sessions for say work, shopping, sports etc. and use them much like you might use the other grouping features, it requires a bit more effort. For most people they probably make most sense as a form of backup, allowing you to return back to the point in time when you last saved them, retaining things like your per tab browsing history up to the point that they were saved.
Profiles: These are almost like a complete, extra copy of the browser. They can have distinct themes, different keyboard shortcuts, commands and other settings. Your cookies and site data will also be separate between profiles. Thus you can log into one site in one profile and the same site again in a different profile, using a completely different user name. You can also make use of unique windows, workspaces, stacks and sessions under each of your profiles. This ability is both profiles’ biggest strength and their biggest weakness because they have the least integration with everything else. They are the most effort to setup, since you need to configure all your common settings again, reinstall extensions, login to sites, etc. for each new profile. Also there is no easy way to move windows, tabs, stacks or workspaces between your profiles. You also cannot access your sessions from the other profiles. Finally because they are like a full copy of the browser they are the slowest to start. But … if you want complete separation (or perhaps just want to experience or test the browser in a clean state), they are definitely the way to go!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@Electra225 said in Workspaces????:
Please explain benefit of Workspaces if it doesn't save the tabs? I looked at vivaldi.com/features/workspaces/ and it stated: "When you close the browser, your Workspaces are saved automatically." Not for me it doesn't.
This sounds like a bug. I have seen a couple of other reports including one of my colleagues. We will investigate more and try and get it fixed.
@Ruarí good it can be reproduced
@Ruarí Interesting that i never stumbled over this issue. OK. That's tester's real life i guess.
AlejandroGR
@Ruarí Same problem here. When I close the window, all the tabs that I stored in each workspace come back to the main window.
alecfearon
@Ruarí I have the same issue. I can organise tabs in workspaces, then after closing and re-opening Vivaldi the workspaces exist but are empty of tabs, all of which are in the main window.
-
Hello. I came looking for answers and yeah, I have the exact same bug. I have a lot of tabs, some for reading later, others for investigations and so. I created 5 workspaces to keep everything organized and keep my mind centered on one thing. As I close the Vivaldi window, and re-open it, i get some of the tabs back on the main workspace, which i would hope could be eliminated, but it's stuck with 1 new tab all the time.
I got a way around it. When I close my window, I go to the tab bar and exit Vivaldi, when I open it again, it's all as i left it. But today i closed normally, and opened, some were back on the main workspace, it's never all of them in my case, and i closed it again and opened and i had almost all the tabs in the main workspace. I was looking and it's just random tabs, i don't see a pattern anywhere.
I hope this information helps anyone. It clearly sounds like a bug, and I know Vivaldi will solve it. Have a great day, reader, and thanks for reading until here. Blessings
Gday all
I have the same problem as well: when restarting the browser the tabs all end up in the default 'workspaces' workspace. Startup with last session is enabled.
At least in the new open window they are grouped in the workspace they were in so its possible to select multiple tabs with shift+L-click, R-click and move them to the appropriate workspace.
Love the new Workspaces, looking forward to them remembering where the tabs should go!
-
also here, but pinned Tabs are going from the several workspaces to the top one
In the picture you see several workspaces, they all included some pinned tabs.
After closing V and starting it again this is the picture
all tabs are in the top workspace the others are empty
Vivaldi 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 48baf1f6e9cb9f18b98a815e1ae64ed52b71222f
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.1555)
JavaScript V8 11.2.214.14
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/112.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "D:\programme\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path D:\programme\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\PCMaster\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
arachnoden
@Electra225 This is a common problem. I also have such a bug. Let's wait for fixes from developers
I am, at times, having the same problem. It is not consistent. I am posting with notes about my experience in the hope it will be useful to anyone working on the issue.
For me the problem occurred while trying to convert from using lots of windows to lots of workspaces. It eventually started to save properly. I switched to a window where I had no open workspaces (except the default unnamed WS). I used (Workspaces|New Workspace|New Workspace with 6 tabs) and supplied a name for the workspace. I then quit and restarted Vivaldi. All tabs from all workspaces, including the freshly created one, were now in the top Window of the Windows pane and there were no tabs, not even a start window, in any of the workspaces. I moved two tabs from the window to their appropriate workspace, quit, restarted. The two tabs were back in the first window. I opened each workspace then restarted. Then I moved the two tabs again, quit, restarted, and the tabs correctly remained in the workspace. I opened the workspace of two tabs and then switched back to the default workspace. I then created a new workspace from the 9 tabs of the default workspace (Workspaces|New Workspace|New Workspace with 9 tabs). I switched back to the default workspace (producing a start page), quit, restarted and the fresh workspace was properly restored.
Known bug in stable. Already fixed in snapshot. Hope it will be fixed in a minor update too.
Still not fixed after all this time.
@xanathon If you are brave uninstall 6.0 Stable, install 6.1 Snapshot which has a fix [ Warning: you can not downgrade after this without dataloss!].
@DoctorG I am not willing to install an unstable snapshot and change to the unstable branch (mostly because of potential other bugs I will get with doing that). The fix has to be rolled out to stable.
@xanathon said in Workspaces????:
not willing to install an unstable snapshot and change to the unstable branch (mostly because of potential other bugs
I understand this, could be more a risk than a fix for you.
The fix has to be rolled out to stable.
I agree.