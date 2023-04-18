The default workspace doesn't have a name, and it also sits in a separate section when you expand the list of workspaces.

Also you can't rename the default workspace, and it takes always the name of the page opened in the active tab.

We should have the ability to rename the default workspace, and Vivaldi should treat it like any other workspace.

The user should be able to delete it, and give it a name.

You should be able to delete all the workspace as long as you still have at least one. Only if you have only one you shouldn't be able to delete it.