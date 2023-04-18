Treat the default workspace like any other
The default workspace doesn't have a name, and it also sits in a separate section when you expand the list of workspaces.
Also you can't rename the default workspace, and it takes always the name of the page opened in the active tab.
We should have the ability to rename the default workspace, and Vivaldi should treat it like any other workspace.
The user should be able to delete it, and give it a name.
You should be able to delete all the workspace as long as you still have at least one. Only if you have only one you shouldn't be able to delete it.
@francesco2015 It’s not a workspace, it’s the window. Workspaces are present in all windows, the window spaces are unique to each window and more fleeting. Think about them as a scratchpad.
@luetage That's correct, but it doesn't make sense to have a window workspace separate from the others. It's like having an empty workspace, and the user will feel the need to use that workspace. Instead, there could be an option to "stack" workspaces under a window name.
@luetage : i wish i could change the name of the default workspace.
i should be able to have 2 workspaces :
one called "professional"
the other called "personal"
instead, i have one called "professional" and the other (the default one) with a changing name
@jpvankemmel No, what you have is a window with tabs, and 2 workspaces can be accessed from any window.
@luetage
ok then I want to hide the window with tabs, and see only workspaces.
@luetage
If the first workspace is the window, then why does it always have at least one tab, if not more. But without a workspace name.
That is incoherant.
If it can't be deleted, give a warning to that effect, and allow assigning a name to it.
In the workspace menu, it takes a line. If there are 7 windows, presumably there are 7 useless lines, if they are not treated like workspaces.
In my case, my first test of workspaces I have a window with a few small workspaces attached. I would like to give the main group the name of the window involved, and the other smaller groups names according to their function.
Because of the large number of pages, I would like to (and probably have to) keep at least some windows. I would expect that all windows could be named workspaces.
@andr202 A window is not a workspace, but each window has a scratch workspace, which won’t be saved once you close that window, unless you save the session containing that window first.
It was decided that each workspace needs at least one tab open, so when you close all tabs in a workspace, a startpage tab will still remain.
There is no main group, all your windows hold your workspaces—it’s flat by design. You can’t bundle workspaces, because each workspace is its own entity. The only thing you could do is manipulating and opening/saving/closing sessions. But this gets complicated, it’s better to divide each of your needs into a singular workspace and keep them save by autosaving sessions. Keep it flat, don’t mess around and you might just start digging workspaces.
So as I understand you, windows will stay there even if workspaces are used.
So to avoid unneccesary complication, it is better to stick with windows, and forget about workspaces.
@andr202 If you can’t live with one scratch workspace per window, then the workspaces feature is not for you. This is unlikely to change. I do not have a problem with that, however and will continue utilizing them.