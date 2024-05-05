Show tabs from current window only in Window Panel
Is there a way to change the window panel back to how it used to be? It's very confusing and tedious for me to use when I'm trying to find the window that I am currently on. I want a way to return to the old window panel where only the tabs of the current window open would be shown.
(mod edit: clarify request title)
@maryasaul said in Changing the Window Panel:
window panel back to how it used to be
How looked it like before? With which Vivaldi version?
Any screenshot you can show how you want it?
@DoctorG I don't have an exact version to reference, but I found a screenshot that kind of describes what I mean. I am currently on version 5.7.2921.68. There's an article on the main page of the Vivaldi site about the change (upgrade) of the window(s) panel, and I really don't appreciate the change.
@maryasaul Yes, it was changed to include the tabs from all windows.
If you collapse the tab trees for the other windows, it will help, but only until you switch to another window.
DaNike4613
I, as well as several people I know, have previously taken to effectively using this panel as the tab bar, before it was changed to show all windows. It would be nice to have an option to restore the previous behavior, where it shows only the current window's tabs, or alternately a separate panel which does the same.
I'd appreciate an option to only show tabs from the current windows in the window panel too.
After hiding the tabs navigation and only using window panel for navigation, it provides a cleaner UI but sometimes you lose the overview because for example one window has a lot of tabs and the current window is at the very bottom, so you have to either collapse the other window tabs or scroll down.