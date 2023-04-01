Custom Keyboard typing sounds
Zunikuu Ambassador
I have heard that Opera had it, which was a feature when you are typing in a browser, you can create own sounds on every click of your keyboard (like typing sounds). It is interesting to have a custom sounds like they do have, which gives possibility that it sounds nice when you are typing and it has some type of feedback to hear it.
There are videos about it, but the feature would be useful as there can be sound effects to put on keys when using a browser.
It can be useful or not useful, but just delivering the idea.
Pesala Ambassador
@Zunikuu I remember program sounds in Opera, but I don't recall any option for keyboard feedback sounds.
My Dell keyboard makes a sound when typing. I suggest buying a keyboard that you like and plugging it into your laptop if that is what you're using.
Zunikuu Ambassador
@Pesala Yeah, because currently I saw that option on "mods" section in Opera, and it really looks interesting as build-in feature what they added. But seems like it was an option in settings.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71hGtJ3J1lo
And no, I am currently using desktop PC in this case, as I am not really using my laptop that much anyways. But that sounds interesting.
TeeKayDodo
It is really satisfying typing on a chiclet keyboard with the accustic feedback as if you were typing on a mechanical keyboard. That's one reason, I use the Opera GX (Gaming) as an alternative browser.