I have heard that Opera had it, which was a feature when you are typing in a browser, you can create own sounds on every click of your keyboard (like typing sounds). It is interesting to have a custom sounds like they do have, which gives possibility that it sounds nice when you are typing and it has some type of feedback to hear it.

There are videos about it, but the feature would be useful as there can be sound effects to put on keys when using a browser.

It can be useful or not useful, but just delivering the idea.