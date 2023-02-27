@luetage said in About the ''Reset Toolbar to Default'' command:

It’s not destructive though, it merely rearranges existing buttons.

Try hitting that option on a toolbar that took you a couple of days to get just the way you wanted it to be; one where you don't even remember the exact position of the buttons anymore, because you just rely on muscle memory and hand-eye coordination.

Try doing that and then we can discuss if it's a destructive option or not

(and the fact that it could be restored from a backup doesn't make it any less "destructive" in my book),

Reading your words, though, I do see how such interactive dialogs might get in the way of someone seeking more automation and trying to use the option in a command chain, for example (even if I can't come up with a scenario right now where this would be useful, but ok).

Still, that would be easy to circumvent with a bit of additional code on Vivaldi - when used in a command chain, such dialogs could be automatically suppressed while still be present when activated directly from the browser's UI. Because I still think it makes sense to prevent the occasional user (who often doesn't even backup his/her browser profile and settings) from accidentally sabotaging all the work (s)he's put into customizing a toolbar.