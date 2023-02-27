About the ''Reset Toolbar to Default'' command
Can this please be positioned somewhere else instead of right below the ''Customize Toolbar'' command? I have now clicked on this command several times by mistake, causing my toolbar to be reset, very annoying!
@RasheedHolland Try this:
.toolbar-editor .dialog-footer input:first-of-type { display: none; }
pauloaguia Translator
@RasheedHolland Or, at the very least, add a confirmation dialog, like in so many other destructive actions...
DoctorG Ambassador
@pauloaguia Yes, for better usability and user-experience that is needed.
@pauloaguia It’s not destructive though, it merely rearranges existing buttons. We have far too many dialogues asking for confirmation already. When you need to do something in bulk these dialogues become an obstruction.
pauloaguia Translator
@luetage said in About the ''Reset Toolbar to Default'' command:
It’s not destructive though, it merely rearranges existing buttons.
Try hitting that option on a toolbar that took you a couple of days to get just the way you wanted it to be; one where you don't even remember the exact position of the buttons anymore, because you just rely on muscle memory and hand-eye coordination.
Try doing that and then we can discuss if it's a destructive option or not
(and the fact that it could be restored from a backup doesn't make it any less "destructive" in my book),
Reading your words, though, I do see how such interactive dialogs might get in the way of someone seeking more automation and trying to use the option in a command chain, for example (even if I can't come up with a scenario right now where this would be useful, but ok).
Still, that would be easy to circumvent with a bit of additional code on Vivaldi - when used in a command chain, such dialogs could be automatically suppressed while still be present when activated directly from the browser's UI. Because I still think it makes sense to prevent the occasional user (who often doesn't even backup his/her browser profile and settings) from accidentally sabotaging all the work (s)he's put into customizing a toolbar.
Yes exactly, that would be another good solution.
Yes exactly, with me it's not even that bad, but I'm sure other people have done way more customization of the navigation and addressbar. And Vivaldi should save you time, instead of stealing your time.
@pauloaguia I have a mod that triggers on a button which toggles the toolbar editor. It didn’t use to have a reset button, but my mod triggered the »done« button to close the dialog. When it was introduced I reset my toolbars about 5 times in a row, because it automatically clicked the reset button instead of the »done« button. I had it set back up in no time and it was no big deal. The point is I can’t even understand how you would miss‐click. There is no reason to click even the »done« button, you can just click anywhere else in the UI or press escape to close it. Moreover you can simply hide the reset button with CSS. Popups which ask you to confirm an action are the worst thing in a user interface. It’s really bad. Granted I don’t care whether it gets added to this specific button though. I just wish people would stop requesting confirmation dialogues is all.
And about examples… Try deleting your RSS feeds for one. After each feed you delete you will be asked whether you are sure about it and you have to confirm it. They cannot be deleted in bulk. Try deleting command chains, same thing. It is stupid. I will write a feature request suggesting a settings option to turn off all confirmation dialogues. And then I will cry because I will get denied.
@luetage
Where/how can I try your suggestion? I'm new to Vivaldi and can't find a place to put that line of commands.
Thanks.
I would love to be able to remove the option to "reset toolbar to default" from the toolbar itself and make it exclusively possible through the settings menu. It's way too easy to accidentally press it and lose all the work you've put into getting everything "just right".
-
ruulrskybound
Yes, please add confirmation dialog for reset toolbar.
BhikkhuPesala
@wtfglock In Settings, Keyboard, View, set a shortcut to customize the toolbar. You will never need to use the context menu again.
I would like to edit this menu. The Edit menu is superfluous. When users right-click on a Toolbar, they should be presented with Customise Toolbar only. From that dialog they can safely remove a button or reset the toolbar to its default.