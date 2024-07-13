Confirmation before toolbar initialization
Currently, if you accidentally select Initialize from the Edit toolbar, it will initialize without confirmation.
Toolbars that I took the time to customize instantly revert to their initial state. I think a confirmation dialog should be displayed.
@ryof Why would you accidentally click on it? And following that logic you could accidentally click on the confirmation dialog. We would need a confirmation dialog for the confirmation dialog. Where does it end? Setting up a toolbar anew is done in under a minute, you don’t lose anything.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ryof If you click "Reset Toolbar", that is the action you wanted.
A extra dialog "Do you REALLY want to Reset Toolbar [Yes] [No]" is needed in which cases? When drunken, stoned, intoxicated with medical substances or worked without any sleep or having severe tremor or …? I do not understand why. I'd like to understand why such is needed for better usability.
barbudo2005
I do not understand why. I'd like to understand why such is needed for better usability.
Easy. It is needed by unreasonable people.
Pesala Ambassador
@ryof I think the process of editing toolbars could be improved by removing the useless Edit submenu altogether. Remove the Revert Toolbar to Default from this menu, and force users to open the Customise dialog to reset the toolbar to its default.
Current Context Menu
Proposed Context Menu
I thought I submitted a bug or feature request for this, but I cannot find it now.
I agree with others that confirmation is not required for reverting Settings or Toolbars to the defaults, but the redesigned menu could make it harder for new users to do in error.
Pesala Ambassador
@ryof This is a duplicate of About the Reset Toolbar to Default Command.
