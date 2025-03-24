I would really like to switch my default browser from Firefox to Vivaldi but there is one major thing (for me) preventing it.. Is there a way to force Vivaldi to open links in an existing window rather than a new tab ?

In my sessions with Vivaldi I end up with 20 or 30 tabs from clicking links. I much prefer they open in an existing window as a default. with a right click offering the option of opening in a tab. I know a right click now offers the "Open" option but I keep forgetting it.

I have searched Vivaldi help and through Google but there doesn't seem to be any option.

Thanks