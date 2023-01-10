Twitch auto mute on refresh.
-
I just started using this amazing browser. The only problem I am currently having is when I refresh a stream or auto refresh on Twitch it will mute the streams audio on Twitch, not the browser but the Twitch volume control, which makes it so I'm not counted as a viewer/viewer for drops. The 'Mute Tab Audio' setting in Vivaldi browser is set to 'Play All Audio'. 'Autoplay' and 'Sound' are also set to allow in the privacy screen.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Don't know what could be.
Follow the next steps and check.
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Try on a New 's Profile:
- "User Profiles" |
Rename it as Test, use it as a Clean Profile to test as a fresh install.
Since the result,
- Works >> Follow the steps below
- Fails >> Send a Bug Report and add the given VB# to the topic.
Thanks
Search the reason in the Profile:
- Active Flags / Experiments or Switches
vivaldi://flags(If manually modified)
- Ad Blocker · Tip
- Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Clean Cache
- Extensions · Tip
- Custom Menus
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels | Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus | Guides | FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Start a Backup plan or Template Profile if not done so yet.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
-
@Gekkeau confirmed, happens on live streams and also on VODs of previous broadcasts. I tried also to set it to allow autoplay and SOMETIMES it also unmutes, but I can't figure out when and how. Most of the time I just have to press "m" to unmute when playback starts. No idea if it's Vivaldi or Twitch problem
-
Is this still a problem in v6+?
It's been a problem with Vivaldi for as long as I've used it. (v3-5.5)
Barely see any reports about it online, so it has to be a browser issue.
-
It started again for me with latest snapshot 6.6.3271.4, randomly, some Twitch stream (live or VOD replay) starts muted.
Never happened in a long time, and I watch Twitch daily.
Seems it happens at least once a year, as I have commented about this also one year ago