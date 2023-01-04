Links | Open in new window instead of in existing
-
theonlyianwood
How to open links in a new window instead of a new tab in an existing window?
How do I configure to open links in a new window instead of a new tab in an existing window?
E.g. when I click a link in Slack I want a new window opened, I don't want a new tab on an existing window.
I have looked through the settings but can't see how to do it.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@theonlyianwood Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
Some useful links for you:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@theonlyianwood In browser you can use Ctrl+Shift+Click to open a tab in a new window.
Or do you want each link in a extra window!? Not clear for me. Please tell.
-
theonlyianwood
@DoctorG , thanks for getting back to me.
E.g. when I click a link in Slack I want a new window opened, I don't want a new tab on an existing window.
It is when I click a link in another program, say Slack, or an email.
-
@theonlyianwood What do you mean by "in another program"?
This is about opening links in Vivaldi. For each link you will find "Open in new window" in rightclick menu.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@theonlyianwood Idea:
UPDATED: Search for file
vivaldi-stable.desktop
Copy the file to
./.local/share/applications/
Now edit the copied file vivaldi-stable.desktop in a text editor (kate, vim, pico etc.).
Change line
Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable %U
to
Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window %U
Save
-
theonlyianwood
Thanks @DoctorG that has done the trick.
I didn't edit a file but instead the launcher in the Quick Launch panel in KDE
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@theonlyianwood See my edit of https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/635442
Is a better way.
-
yashpalgoyal1304 Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Links | Open in new window instead of in existing:
vivaldi-stable --new-window %U
hi! how to force opening in existing (private) window if exists, else open a new private window.
i am trying to configure the
launch.jsonvscodium configuration for "launching browser" for debugging javascript.
following is my current config:
{ "version": "0.2.0", "configurations": [ { "name": "Launch Chrome", "request": "launch", "type": "chrome", "url": "http://localhost:8080", "webRoot": "${workspaceFolder}", "runtimeExecutable": "C:/Program Files/Vivaldi/Application/vivaldi.exe", "runtimeArgs": [ "--incognito" ], }, ], }