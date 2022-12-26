I appreciate all the comments and recommendations. Truly.

So, is 'sharing' a web page something not done in Europe? (being facetious)

Does the GDPR forbid the use of a share button? (again, facetious)

Is the idea of sharing on a phone different than sharing on a PC?

Anyone elsewhere in the world who's been in personal computing for any period of time comes to know the Share button before they learn how to walk. The internet was built for the very purpose of sharing. (look it up)

So, how is it that I've stumbled upon a mindset that acts like having a share button in Vivaldi is such an unheard of and unthinkable question?

Funnily, one response actually suggested that one should merely 1) copy the url, 2) open your mail program, 3) start a new message, 4) paste in the url, and 5) put a title in the subject line... INSTEAD of pressing a share button that does all of that for you.

And just because a poll was taken in this forum a year ago, and it got only one vote... well, I've been a software dev for 40 yrs... active. I and my teams have never, ever made design choices solely by committee, much less by an obscure poll. We've always endeavored to "read the room" and do what is, at least, clearly right and apparently needed.

This week, I believe I've woken up in an alternate reality somehow.

Yet, I find Vivaldi to be the most innovative browser out there, period. It just seems to have a verifiable blindspot on this topic.

Cheers.