No share button on desktop Vivaldi?
-
I'm incredulous. After rediscovering Vivaldi after several years, I thought I'd found the nearly perfect browser. And it is. Except, where the __ is the share button? Absolutely baffling.
Yes, I see the share-by-QR-code option. Seriously? Seriously?! Who the ___ does that?!
I'm nearly speechless. Deflated. Wind out of my sails.
-
pauloaguia Translator
If you feel like it's missing, I'd recommend searching if someone has already requested it in Feature Requests and, if so, to vote on that request. If none exists yet, you should create your own post there.
Right now there is an option in the context menu to send the page URL by email.
If you want to share it on some social network, for instance, then you'd need to choose the option to copy the URL and then paste it on the corresponding page (which, in most cases, you can configure to open in a web panel to be ready at hand).
These alternatives to take a few clicks, but I honestly can't envision a generic share option where you wouldn't have to go through a few options anyway (share on which network? with which users? etc)
-
@gmalone Who needs a share button? I just copy the URL and paste it into an email.
There are several related requests:
-
Wow. How could that be more efficient than a straight up share button that automates most of the steps your are suggesting?
Think about it.
Even the Vivaldi Android app has a basic share button. Duh!
This is so obvious. Which is why it's so equally baffling as a "design choice". oof!
-
@gmalone said in No share button on desktop Vivaldi?:
Vivaldi Android app has a basic share button
It is not a Vivaldi button per se, it use the share function of Android OS.
MacOS, Windows and Linux do not have such rich feature to share content.
That might be the reason why missing features you need from Mobile.
-
At least there's a 3rd party extension that does a good job of presenting a share-by-email button... Share link via email. It doesn't help w/ sharing by SMS etc or to other apps, like commonly and usefully done elsewhere. So, there's still a huge vacuum where such a basic function should be in Vivaldi.
re: the Android Vivaldi share button -- someone coded the share button to be there, for good reason. It didn't put itself there.
I'm curious if anyone has ever put forth a lucid rationale for omitting a share button in desktop Vivaldi? It's like having a car without a transmission -- the car looks good, fires up its engine, plays the radio, turns heads, has its fanboys and apologists, but in the end, it doesn't go anywhere. That's Vivaldi for Windows desktop with no share button. A browser I absolutely adore, but it needs a wakeup on this topic.
-
@gmalone said in No share button on desktop Vivaldi?:
I'm curious if anyone has ever put forth a lucid rationale for omitting a share button in desktop Vivaldi?
I think the number of votes for the one-year-old feature request says it all.
It is not rational to add features with only one vote before adding those with hundreds of votes.
Obviously, not many users share (pun intended) your apparent urgency for this feature.
@Dancer18 said in Button to share a link via email:
I'm not against a button. But using right-click menu is fine for me.
-
also there is the ability to make a command chain, which copys the address. this command chain can assigned to a button
-
Hi,
Not in Desktop to check but this would still work.
https://www.shareaholic.com/tools/bookmarklet/
Or another Bookmarklet.
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
I appreciate all the comments and recommendations. Truly.
So, is 'sharing' a web page something not done in Europe? (being facetious)
Does the GDPR forbid the use of a share button? (again, facetious)
Is the idea of sharing on a phone different than sharing on a PC?
Anyone elsewhere in the world who's been in personal computing for any period of time comes to know the Share button before they learn how to walk. The internet was built for the very purpose of sharing. (look it up)
So, how is it that I've stumbled upon a mindset that acts like having a share button in Vivaldi is such an unheard of and unthinkable question?
Funnily, one response actually suggested that one should merely 1) copy the url, 2) open your mail program, 3) start a new message, 4) paste in the url, and 5) put a title in the subject line... INSTEAD of pressing a share button that does all of that for you.
And just because a poll was taken in this forum a year ago, and it got only one vote... well, I've been a software dev for 40 yrs... active. I and my teams have never, ever made design choices solely by committee, much less by an obscure poll. We've always endeavored to "read the room" and do what is, at least, clearly right and apparently needed.
This week, I believe I've woken up in an alternate reality somehow.
Yet, I find Vivaldi to be the most innovative browser out there, period. It just seems to have a verifiable blindspot on this topic.
Cheers.
-
@gmalone You particularly care about this share button. Other users particularly care about other features and couldn’t care less about this one. It’s just how it is. Vivaldi devs don’t seem to go by vote count alone, if at all, but votes on a feature request are still an indicator for popularity of a feature in the community. You are implying no one could live without this feature, but it seems like few users mind.
Anyway, as a software developer with 40 years of experience you should be able to come up with your own solution. Whenever the devs don’t deliver, Vivaldi users mod ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
-
@gmalone Such share button is a feature request:
VB-3072 "Share button integration for social websites"
I guess such will be extended for other receivers when it will be added.
-
@gmalone That is what I do, because I rarely need to do this.
I just noticed that it is already on the page context menu (I had removed the item by customising the menu).
Send by Mail only works properly if the page is in the same window as the built-in email client, which currently only works in one window.
Does it work for others to open their default email client if it is not Vivaldi?
-
@gmalone said in No share button on desktop Vivaldi?:
most of the steps
I can't imagine being so lazy to even call "steps" a copy/paste between 2 apps.
-
winterbeef
I'm kinda with @gmalone on this one. I find it strange there is no "Share" button. I would find it useful.
And yes...it is not many steps to move the mouse to the address bar ⌘L, copy ⌘C, open other app, paste ⌘V. But yeah -- it really interrupts "the flow".
I'm just surprised it's not baked in already. I'm not gonna switch browsers or anything...but yeah, it is surprising. It's there in the mobile version, so at least someone on the dev team thought it was worth it, in that context.
Also I recognize that everyone uses their technology in different ways, and what's right and obvious in one person's world is weird in someone else's.
-
mib2berlin
@winterbeef
Hi, there was a "Send to device" feature Years ago but it was removed from the Chromium developers.
If you use sync all tabs are reachable on all devices anyway, no need to share anything.
Cheers, mib
-
@gmalone "Sharing" a webpage is not something done by me or anyone I know. But I also don't post pictures of my food on social media.
There's a certain personality type, I suppose, who "shares" things. I had one as a Facebook friend. I finally had to block her.
I have two more on facebook who are family, so I don't block them. Still, I wish. they. would. just. stop. Also, if you could share a page in one or two clicks, it would, in my world, seem like a security issue. I would remove such a button from the UI.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
I'm kinda with @gmalone on this one. I find it strange there is no "Share" button.
Android is Android. Windows is Windows.
Said:
And yes...it is not many steps….
That says it all.
-
winterbeef
@Ayespy Understood. I don't have the"socials". I have used "share" to send to sms (friends) or Obsidian (desktop app) or Discord (social media? Not the way my and friends use it).
It mights be an abuse of the word "share", but many other apps use the definition that way.
-
@winterbeef The only way to share is: have Vivaldi Mail active and use context menu "Send link by mail"