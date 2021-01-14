Button to share a link via email
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Would like to suggest the addition of a button to e-mail a link. There are several google Chrome Extensions that do this, but they launch Thunderbird to send the mail.
I am now aware of a Send by Mail menu entry, when right-clicking the currently-displayed web page. This would move or add that functionality to the Toolbar.
Thank you.
I'm not against a button. But using right-click menu is fine for me. To get vivaldi editor instead of thunderbird you just have to change the standard mail-client to vivaldi within system settings.
