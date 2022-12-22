After a few seconds, google search results vanish and is blank.
Like the title says, I go to google something, and after about 7 seconds it goes completely blank. I tried clearing my cookies, my cache, reseting all the setting for both google searches and vivialdi. I do not have this problem with other search engines, bing has 0 problems. Other browsers i use dont have this problem. I have had this problem throught the last 2 versions.
mib2berlin
@dhensel
Hi, test this in a private window or the guest view, if this work an extension can cause this.
Disable all close all tabs, restart Vivaldi can help sometimes.
This can happen specially after an update.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I did already try running in guest mode, logged out, and disabling all extension as well as a private window and it unfortunately did not work.
Below is info pulled from vivaldi://about
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 30007b46836fcb1b1c6e4f750e7804c408822d8f
OS Windows 11 Version 21H2 (Build 22000.1335)
mib2berlin
@dhensel
Hi, as I run the same version of Vivaldi on Windows 11 without issues it is maybe a GPU/Driver/Vivaldi issue.
Try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages, restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
thanks again for the suggestion, unfortunately it did not work. it really is a very bizzare issue, because its only on this PC i have the problem with.
my PC specs are a ryzen 5 3600, 32gb ripjaw V, b550-plus mother board, and a MSI rtx2060 super. not sure if that will help but sometimes it can.
anticlimactichwhale
Hello, I am also experiencing this problem. Only happens in Bing. I make a search, I see the results and a few seconds later it goes blank. I can still click on the links. I have cleared my cookies and cache. Did you happen to find a fix?