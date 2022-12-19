@mudshark said in Tab color and spacing code:

change the color of the active tab or

You can most easily change this with theme settings. Make sure "Accent on window" is disabled and you can then change the Accent Color to get the color you want for the active tab.

If you still want more fine control to only change the background color of the active tab, then you can use this:

/* Change the background color of the active tab */ #browser .tab-position .tab.active { background-color: yellow; }

the text color on all the tabs.

This is somewhat controlled by the theme settings by either being white or black depending on if it is a light or dark theme.

You can change the text color of all tabs with this (Also note that you can change font settings with this selector. I changed the font weight as an example):

/* Color tab text and make the font bold */ .tab-strip .tab-position .tab { color: white !important; font-weight: 500; }

And if you want to give the active tab a distinct text color or font setting, you could also use this:

/* Color the active tab text and make the font bolder */ .tab-strip .tab-position .tab.active { color: red !important; font-weight: 700; }

insert a space of a few pixels between each tab for even better clarity.

You can use this CSS. I chose a value of 4px , but not sure what exact spacing you would want:

/* Add gap between tabs */ .tab-strip span:not(:first-of-type) .tab-position { padding-left: 4px; }

Result of the modifications:

