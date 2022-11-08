We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Re: Cannot close Tabs after updating Vivaldi to ver 3.5
I have been having this problem for long time, not only in vers 3.5, as the linked topic above.
I am currently on Vivaldi 5.5.2805.42 (Stable channel) (64 bits) (funny the copy button did not work in the About page).
It very very often happens to me that I cannot close any tabs, usually when I am working on developer tools to tinker with my user scripts I write.
Suddenly I can only open new tabs and not close any.
The work around I found thanks to this linked topic is:
- Move tab to a new window
- Close this new window
And now I can again close any tabs in the original (main ) window.
DoctorG Ambassador
@jesus2099 said in Cannot close tabs:
funny the copy button did not work in the About page
A known and reported bug.
It very very often happens to me that I cannot close any tabs, usually when I am working on developer tools to tinker with my user scripts I write.
Focus issue? For me, if i work in attached Developer Tools the Close Tab shortcut Ctrl W fails.
Apparently it happens back to me now more frequently, as I have just detached the devtools again.
It seems it happens less if the devtools is attached?
Next time I try to close devtools first, but I think last time it happened I did it… Not sure.
Thinking of it.
If it is the problem:
Notice how the page reloads when I press F5 in the devtools, who apparently transmits this order to the page.
Maybe the devtools should also transmit the close order to the page when pressing Ctrl+W?
BTW I don't think it's the problem because there is no way to close any tabs: Click tab close (cross) button, click Close tab right-click menu item, Close tab, Click main menu Close item, nothing (except the Duplicates Tabs Closer extension and the workaround) worked.
DoctorG Ambassador
@jesus2099 said in Cannot close tabs:
Notice how the page reloads when I press F5 in the devtools, who apparently transmits this order to the page.
With focus in Devtools it does not transmit F5 to Vivaldi.
F5 is a internal shortcut for Devtools!
See https://developer.chrome.com/docs/devtools/shortcuts/?utm_source=devtools#global
Maybe the devtools should also transmit the close order to the page when pressing Ctrl+W?
Why should Devtools send all keys to browser app? That can cause trouble while working in Devtools.
Yes yes it was just an idea but the problem is not with shortcut keys (not only).
Any ways that exist to close tabs, including mouse gestures, tab cross click, code tab menu item, teen right click code menu item, Ctrl+W (I didn't try Ctrl+F4), nothing worked.
2 known workarounds are the OP trick of living tab to new window or to close Vivaldi completely.
mib2berlin
@jesus2099
Hi, was it you posted this issue in several treads?
If yes, did you ever try a new profile?
Someting on your system really mess up the Vivaldi install, maybe even on a new profile.
Candidates of messing up Vivaldi:
- Third party security tools
- VPN, security and cleaning cookie extensions
- Third party cleaning software
You can only stop 2. in Vivaldi, for the other two you need to disable or even remove these.
Cheers, mib
This bug was fixed long time ago.