Re: Cannot close Tabs after updating Vivaldi to ver 3.5

I have been having this problem for long time, not only in vers 3.5, as the linked topic above.

I am currently on Vivaldi 5.5.2805.42 (Stable channel) (64 bits) (funny the copy button did not work in the About page).

It very very often happens to me that I cannot close any tabs, usually when I am working on developer tools to tinker with my user scripts I write.

Suddenly I can only open new tabs and not close any.

The work around I found thanks to this linked topic is:

Move tab to a new window Close this new window

And now I can again close any tabs in the original (main ) window.