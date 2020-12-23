Cannot close Tabs after updating Vivaldi to ver 3.5
As the title says. I can open new tabs, but cannot close old ones. Its weird. Tried disabling all extensions and also resetting the browser. Still not working.
Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks!
mib2berlin
@dvaid
Hi, I am not on OSX but you can try tab context menu > "Close other tabs" on a new tab.
On Win/Lin it is also a shortcut > Ctrl+W to close a tab.
It is a really strange error, never read before about.
Please add how do you reset Vivaldi as information for the OXS moderators.
Cheers, mib
Confirmed. Vivaldi after some time goes to state that I can't close Tabs on macOS version 3.5.2115.73 anymore:
- can't close tab by clicking on X
- can't close tab by clicking with mouse middle button
- can't close tab by ⌘ + W
- can't close tab by "Close other tabs"
I need to quit the application and restart to have correct tabs behaviour again. All other functionalities seem to be working correctly though and application is not frozen.
Here's video of the issue: https://youtu.be/l7bL-Hk0c8I
Does it work after todays update?
@Chas4 sadly today's release this doesn't fix it for me.
Vivaldi: 3.5.2115.81 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
OS: macOS Version 10.15.7 (Build 19H15)
The easiest way for me to reproduce it is:
- Launch Vivaldi
- Open a few tabs to random sites, or just the start page
- Open Preferences
- Close Preferences
- Try to close a tab
It doesn't seem to matter how I open preferences/settings. Be it keyboard shortcut, menu bar, or gear icon in the bottom left.
What does matter is how I close the settings menu. If I close it via keyboard shortcut then I am not able to close any tabs after closing the settings menu. If I close using the window's OS window control buttons, then tab management continues to work.
Once in the broken state, reopening preferences and closing it with the mouse does not restore the functionality.
So for me opening preferences and closing it via keyboard shortcut seems to trigger it every time.
areynaldos
I can confirm I am having the exact same problem. Mac OS, Vivaldi 3.5.2115.73. After a few minutes, I cannot close the tabs, and I need to restart Vivaldi. I tried through the keyboard, clicking on the x in the tab, using "close all tabs to the right", etc, but it doesn't work.
Vivaldi 3.4 did not have the issue.
Same issue. Only way I found to close a tab was to move it to a new window and then close from there.
Here's a video showing the attempts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8Vxuuq4wNw
areynaldos
@jotaemei , thanks for clarifying.
I can confirm that the issue of being unable to close windows is "window-specific"... All tabs in a window can't be closed, but if I go to another window, its own tabs can be closed as expected.
@dvaid @areynaldos
I had this issue too on my Mac. Temp fix is
- Open Settings
- Go to Appearance
- Check "Open settings in a tab"
It fixes issue for me.
-
areynaldos
@Gwen-Dragon , thanks a lot! I have just tested it and the issue is solved.
Thank you for your follow up and letting us know it has been fixed in the Snapshot. Such a great turnaround by the Vivaldi Team!
Same has been happening for me on Windows for long time: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80802/cannot-close-tabs
Thanks very much for the work around tips, @jotaemei!
WeecksKanaltechnik
@jesus2099 And again. "Confirmed".
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) Überarbeitung 2e2a3967703f21a5a00e54e909f44f9c914f7be9 Betriebssystem Linux JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10 User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Befehlszeile /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=wrapper-2.0/|usr|bin|vivaldi-stable/268399-0-PC-001_TIME407868082 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml Ausführbarer Pfad /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi