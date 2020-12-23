@Chas4 sadly today's release this doesn't fix it for me.

Vivaldi: 3.5.2115.81 (Stable channel) (x86_64)

OS: macOS Version 10.15.7 (Build 19H15)

The easiest way for me to reproduce it is:

Launch Vivaldi

Open a few tabs to random sites, or just the start page

Open Preferences

Close Preferences

Try to close a tab

Edit

It doesn't seem to matter how I open preferences/settings. Be it keyboard shortcut, menu bar, or gear icon in the bottom left.

What does matter is how I close the settings menu. If I close it via keyboard shortcut then I am not able to close any tabs after closing the settings menu. If I close using the window's OS window control buttons, then tab management continues to work.

Once in the broken state, reopening preferences and closing it with the mouse does not restore the functionality.

So for me opening preferences and closing it via keyboard shortcut seems to trigger it every time.