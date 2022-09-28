Whenever I'm trying to use Google Maps in Vivaldi, Google Maps is unable to use the Location function to find my location when I click the map dot icon, and get the following message;

Your precise location could not be determined.

Location has been enabled, the browser has explicit permission to use it, but on Google Maps it's unable to use it. I can use any other browser and it works perfectly fine, it's only in Vivaldi has having the issues when it's already set to Allow Location Tracking. This is specifically a Vivaldi bug because there should be no reason at all why it shouldn't work when it's been set to Allow, and it's not the result of any plugins blocking it either because I turned them all off and it still couldn't use it. Is there some super hidden secret setting in Vivaldi that I don't know about that I need to change? Because I can't find it if there is.