Whenever I'm trying to use Google Maps in Vivaldi, Google Maps is unable to use the Location function to find my location when I click the map dot icon, and get the following message;
Your precise location could not be determined.
Location has been enabled, the browser has explicit permission to use it, but on Google Maps it's unable to use it. I can use any other browser and it works perfectly fine, it's only in Vivaldi has having the issues when it's already set to Allow Location Tracking. This is specifically a Vivaldi bug because there should be no reason at all why it shouldn't work when it's been set to Allow, and it's not the result of any plugins blocking it either because I turned them all off and it still couldn't use it. Is there some super hidden secret setting in Vivaldi that I don't know about that I need to change? Because I can't find it if there is.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Alkaris
Hi, this is not a bug or setting, location is simply disabled on Linux and OSX, more information:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/70675/unable-to-use-location-services
Cheers, mib
@Alkaris That is a Linux issue, not a Vivaldi one.
I earlier years Mozilla had provided a free location service for Linux users, but Mozilla decided to exclude other browsers.
Unfortunately there are not free services to use for Linux distributions.
And the per-install/annual costs for these paid location services is currently unbearable for Vivaldi to add in browser.
Swiftiecott
I don't think it is completely the issue on Linux/Unix side. So far Vivaldi is the only Chromium-based browser on macOS I found have this issue, and even today.
Before I switch to Vivaldi, there is no such issue on other Chromium-based browsers, includes Chrome, Edge, and newcomer like Arc.
Location on maps.google.com works fine for me in Google Chrome
Does not work in Vivaldi (has rough location but cannot get precise)
Does not work in Firefox (it has rough location but cannot get precise)
i think chrome just has the rough location as well and decides that I am at home so zips to my home address, so chrome looks like its getting precise location but is actually just guessing.
Vivaldi has no own location database, it uses the location service the OS provides.
As there is no free location service anymore, the precision is of location detection may not be as good as expected.
Chrome uses a Google service which can not be freely used by other browsers.