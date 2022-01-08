Solved Unable to use Location Services
I normally don't care to use it, but when I use anything with maps I like to be able to use location. I have noticed on Vivaldi that it's always "your precise location could not be determined."
I have made sure that Vivaldi has a check next to it in
System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Location Services
So that should enable things... I then selected "allow" when Google Maps asks to access my location and yet it always fails.
Safari and Firefox have no difficulty. Neither does Chrome. So what is going on?
It's not a huge issue but I do use it occasionally.
Vivaldi Version 5.0.2497.32 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
macOS Version 10.13.6 (Build 17G14042)
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Did you reload the page after changing the site permissions?
Also there is a Vivaldi update out
Reloaded, restarted and rebooted the computer many times. Vivaldi and Google Maps have had permission to use location services on my Mac for several weeks and it says the same thing every time.
I have used Chrome, Safari and Firefox and hit the little location button in Google Maps and it shows a relatively correct location every time even though in Chrome and Firefox Google Maps is set to "Ask" as opposed to "Allow". Vivaldi has yet to do it even once despite it being set to "Allow."
I updated Vivaldi and now run Vivaldi version 5.0.2497.35 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@ikaruseijin Hi, please read:
"Currently, on Windows we use Windows’ geolocation service, but on macOS and Linux geolocation has been disabled. This is not a situation we are happy with, and we are trying hard to find a solution."
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/geolocation/
Blog entry about Mozilla Location Services, which Vivaldi no longer uses because of cost, privacy and usage limit issues:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/geolocation-privacy/
https://blog.mozilla.org/services/2019/09/03/a-new-policy-for-mozilla-location-service/
For me on Windows 10, location works in Bing Maps, but I have no GPS on my system so it only shows city. I have Location Services disabled in Windows anyway.
@pathduck I looked for information but clearly in the wrong place so I wasn't aware of this situation. Thank you for the explanation and workaround if I need it. I appreciate it.
Exists any plan to fix it or the issue with geolocation is just on my laptop?
I have the same issue. Vivaldi's location is wrong in Google Maps. It cannot be corrected by any means, so perhaps it is best to go back to Chrome. I only have this issue on Win 11 and Vivaldi, every other browser and operating system works fine. I have done every single solitary thing to try and correct the issue, short of formatting the device. It cannot be fixed.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This issue has been resolved, and you can use the geolocation services on macOS with Vivaldi 6.2.
I have the same issue with Win11 and Vivaldi 6.3.3381.44
For some reason google maps thinks I'm in Argentina, a place I've never been.