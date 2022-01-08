I normally don't care to use it, but when I use anything with maps I like to be able to use location. I have noticed on Vivaldi that it's always "your precise location could not be determined."

I have made sure that Vivaldi has a check next to it in

System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Location Services

So that should enable things... I then selected "allow" when Google Maps asks to access my location and yet it always fails.

Safari and Firefox have no difficulty. Neither does Chrome. So what is going on?

It's not a huge issue but I do use it occasionally.

Vivaldi Version 5.0.2497.32 (Stable channel) (x86_64)

macOS Version 10.13.6 (Build 17G14042)