i can't access loverslab
-
margaritavoshchukova
i get stuck on 'Checking if the site connection is secure' screen.
-
@margaritavoshchukova Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
Some useful links for you:
-
Assuming you are talking about the skyrim community mod, it seems to work fine here. Any extensions that might be interfering?
-
i get stuck here forever.
this is vivaldi version i downloaded 3 days ago.
i got extensions: scroll up, google translate, avira phantom vpn (off). videodownloadhelper, twitter media downloader, downloader for instagram and clear read.
i disable them all, still get stuck on that white page.
-
@margaritavoshchukova Dow it work in Guest mode?
-
margaritavoshchukova
@DoctorG no, can you test it?
-
I don't even get the checking for secure connection page. I wonder if it's location dependent. Try setting your vpn to another country
-
Also, does it work in other browsers?
-
@margaritavoshchukova No, i do not want to visit adult sites.
-
@mtaki14 if i use a vpn set to usa it looks like this only brave browser works, chrome an firefox don't work. do you mean you don't see this cloudflare connection is secure white page at all and go straight to the forum? i don't get it. it works only once when i first install vivaldi then the next day, it doesn't work anymore.
-
@margaritavoshchukova I can access to hxxps://www.loverslab.com (replaced t with x to avoid linking) in my regular profile
Tried to remove site cookies with padlock? I think an extension, even if disabled, is breaking the site. Or maybe the builtin adlblocker (shield icon)
-
@Hadden89 i uninstall every extension and turn off built-in adblocker, doesn't work. but legacy edge from windows 10 version 1703 from 2017 works.
-
@margaritavoshchukova You may try to install a standalone but I'm start suspecting Avira Phantom VPN ~ the whole software ~ is breaking something as also a lot of browser aren't working as expected.
-
BattleWord
You need to go "Website Settings" and "reset website data" I've had that problem before.