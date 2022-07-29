Windows 11 installed on three unsupported PC 😂😁
I managed to install Windows 11 on three PCs even though they have unsupported hardware.
Windows 11 system requirements:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/windows-11-specifications?r=1
In detail:
A Lenovo ThinkPad notebook from 2013 with all hardware requirements not present.
A 2019 PC that does not have all the hardware requirements.
A PC from the year 2022, where the processor is not supported.
On all three PCs, Windows 11 works fine and there are no problems at all. Windows updates also work flawlessly.
Here is how to install Windows 11, despite unsupported hardware:
https://www.deskmodder.de/wiki/index.php?title=Windows_11_auch_ohne_TPM_und_Secure_Boot_installieren#Windows_11_als_Inplace_Upgrade_installieren_trotz_CPU_und_TPM_Fehlermeldung
@stardepp That's nice - but I still think I'll wait. My PC is from 2015 and definitely not supported.
I'm rarely an early adopter, I often wait for many years before upgrading the OS, when it's stable and most of the childhood bugs are gone. I also have a hunch the whole TPM/Secure boot requirements might be relaxed as time goes on, but that's just a crazy guess.
But make sure you beware of the...
@Pathduck That’s fake. Death doesn’t wear sneakers.
@Pathduck , I think the same, I don't see enough reasons to replace an OS that works well, at least with support for the next 3-4 years, with another one that I don't know how it's going to work, if it's not necessary and even less urgent.
@luetage No, that simply demonstrates how sneaky death is.
Well done!
I agree with @Pathduck and @Catweazle :
Thank you, but no.
@barbudo2005 , it can be added that this lack of support for certain chipsets shows that W11 is still far from being a mature OS, but rather a beta.
Maybe I found the reason, which takes me even further away from trying to install W11.
https://gabrielsieben.tech/2022/07/29/remote-assertion-is-coming-back-how-much-freedom-will-it-take/
had windows 11 running on a 2010 Satellite L500 - core2 duo, ran ok, as the laptop had 8GB ram and an SSD
Hi,
4 here too with WindowsXLite.com
2nd Gen
5th Gen x2
Core2Duo T5k
I would try on an Atom if really bored
@Zalex108 Does WindowsXLite.com also bypass the hardware requirements of Windows 11?
Do I have to reinstall this WindowsXLite.com on my computer, or do I have to do it differently? Are the Windows updates fully supported?
@Zalex108 I could read everything here:
Yes,
By default
Do I have to reinstall this WindowsXLite.com on my computer, or do I have to do it differently?
Needs a new fresh install
Are the Windows updates fully supported?
Yes,
There are packages on their website, but IIRC, you would update from MS itself, IDK the downsides of this about resetting some configs.
24H2 stable will be ready once official will be launched, at the moment, can be tested as Dev version as well.
Despite similar,
They are different versions.
I used Rufus to create a build USB. It has a setting to bypass the the TPM requirement. also to create the local account, and bypass all those silly installation questions