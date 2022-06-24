@VeniVidiIloadedVivaldi You can make a desktop shortcut with a custom icon and title before dragging it to the taskbar to pin it.

To change it after pinning you have to do what @jane.n said by right clicking on the actual taskbar shortcut and again on the Vivaldi option to get to Properties .

Then you can select a .ico file to use as the icon after selecting Change Icon in the popup menu. You can also change the title by switching from the Shortcut tab of the menu to the General tab.

The icon/title might not update right away because they are cached, but it will eventually change. I think you can force the change by restarting the Windows Explorer process from task manager.

Another way would be to go to the actual taskbar shortcuts folder.

That can be done with opening run (⊞ + R ) and inputting shell:User Pinned\TaskBar or going to %appdata%\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar in file explorer.

There you can change names and icons easily like normal desktop shortcuts, but again, it might take an explorer restart for the changes to actually propagate to the taskbar.