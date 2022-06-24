Rename or change icon vivaldi (task bar)
VeniVidiIloadedVivaldi
Hey,
so i installed a standalone vivaldi version in addition to my normal vivaldi because i do web development and wanted to test some things in vivaldi without touching my normal browser etc. The thing is, it‘s obviously a bit confusing having them side by side (if you switch tabs all the time which i think the developers and „power users“ upon you can relate to), so how can i replace the icon with a custom icon and rename the task bar title as well?
I‘d have no problem to look into some text config file or sth.
Thanks in advance:)
I‘m on windows btw.
@VeniVidiIloadedVivaldi You need a program called "Resource Hacker" which can edit (on own risk!) the vialdi.exe file and change the internal icon.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I haven't tried it lately, but if you right-click on the pinned shortcut and then right-click again on Vivaldi and select Properties from the menu, there should be a way to at least change the shortcut icon.
@jane-n No, icon change in desktop shortcut does not change the Windows taskbar icon.
The icon is binary compiled-in in Vivaldi executable file.
barbudo2005
Why change it? It is nice.
@barbudo2005 Perhaps the user has many standalone versions and other for testing.
You can imagine, too much red and black icons could irritate.
@VeniVidiIloadedVivaldi You can make a desktop shortcut with a custom icon and title before dragging it to the taskbar to pin it.
To change it after pinning you have to do what @jane.n said by right clicking on the actual taskbar shortcut and again on the
Vivaldioption to get to
Properties.
Then you can select a
.icofile to use as the icon after selecting
Change Iconin the popup menu. You can also change the title by switching from the
Shortcuttab of the menu to the
Generaltab.
The icon/title might not update right away because they are cached, but it will eventually change. I think you can force the change by restarting the
Windows Explorerprocess from task manager.
Another way would be to go to the actual taskbar shortcuts folder.
That can be done with opening run (⊞ +
R) and inputting
shell:User Pinned\TaskBaror going to
%appdata%\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBarin file explorer.
There you can change names and icons easily like normal desktop shortcuts, but again, it might take an explorer restart for the changes to actually propagate to the taskbar.
@DoctorG said in Rename or change icon vivaldi (task bar):
You need a program called "Resource Hacker"
That is necessary to get the custom icon visible everywhere like in the right click menu and task manager, but to get the taskbar icon itself to change doesn't require that.
I used that once, but since browser updates replace the
.exe, it was more trouble than it was worth.
VeniVidiIloadedVivaldi
@nomadic Thanks, i‘ll try/do that!
Apologies for the old thread bump, but I'm wondering if this solution is still preferred...?
New to the browser and community, and LOVE it so far. But running multiple profiles is made far more difficult by having identical icons for each one...something that current versions of Chrome don't do (instead it copies the color scheme you pick for that profile to the taskbar).
TIA for any help, and apologies if I missed something more current!