About 4 years ago at an event in Istanbul, I remember asking Jon von Tetzchner himself if they were planning to create a new application besides a web browser -perhaps an e-mail client like Mozilla. He seemed to enjoy and showed us the very first version of the Vivaldi Mail embedded in the browser. He said it was just experimental and we were the first people to see it except the developers.

Now seeing Vivaldi Mail making its full release -not just a legacy e-mail client but creating new milestones- made me a bit emotional and I wanted to share this story with the other users

We are not just using a "browser". We are using pioneering software that is made with love.

Thanks, Vivaldi Devs!