Solved Command chains button customize
-
kyu3a Ambassador
Vivaldi 5.3 is nice! It is more easier to customize. But I hope one more thing. I want to change the button of command chain. So, I hope this button to be able to change by toolbar editor.
-
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
We have released Vivaldi 6.0 for Desktops which now allows setting custom icons for Command Chains (and other buttons of the interface)! Try it out!
-
@jonahvenglarcik »Customize Toolbar« is a command. You can make a command chain with this command and then put it in the address bar. The icons itself can be changed with CSS, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/587028
Providing default options is somewhat tricky, because the icons will not fit your command chain, unless they are very generic. Note that all the icons are svgs, it’s unlikely you will ever be able to choose some image, because it won’t automatically change color when the theme changes.
-
@jonahvenglarcik What happens when you click that button?
edit: If I understand you correctly you want the panel button which opens the settings page in the toolbar. That’s easily doable.
- create a command chain with the »Settings« command
- customize the toolbar and drag your new chain into the address bar
- follow guide to enable CSS modifications ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/10549
- copy following code to your CSS file in your modifications folder and restart Vivaldi
This CSS will hide the original panel button and exchange the icon for your new command chain button in the address bar.
.toolbar-command button[title="Settings"] svg path { d: path( "M8.992 3.823l-.208-1.823h-1.571l-.213 1.823-.558.219c-.397.156-.765.37-1.095.633l-.469.374-1.687-.728-.786 1.361 1.475 1.092-.088.594c-.031.206-.046.417-.046.632 0 .224.017.444.05.658l.088.57-1.439 1.159.727 1.259 1.706-.698.46.369c.338.271.717.491 1.127.649l.539.208.284 1.825h1.454l.248-1.825.549-.214c.405-.158.78-.376 1.115-.645l.46-.369 1.706.698.727-1.259-1.439-1.159.088-.57c.033-.214.05-.434.05-.658 0-.215-.016-.426-.046-.632l-.088-.594 1.475-1.092-.786-1.361-1.687.728-.469-.374c-.329-.262-.696-.476-1.093-.632l-.559-.22zm-5.948-.654c-.171-.099-.354.021-.402.106l-1.418 2.457c-.098.169-.061.303.11.401l1.471 1.088c-.038.254-.057.514-.057.779 0 .276.021.547.062.811l-1.423 1.147c-.171.099-.207.232-.11.401l1.342 2.325c.049.085.232.204.402.106l1.692-.693c.417.334.886.607 1.393.802l.281 1.805c0 .197.098.296.293.296h2.684c.098 0 .293-.099.293-.296l.246-1.811c.501-.195.965-.466 1.378-.797l1.693.693c.171.099.354-.021.402-.106l1.342-2.325c.098-.169.061-.303-.11-.401l-1.423-1.147c.041-.264.062-.535.062-.811 0-.265-.02-.525-.057-.779l1.471-1.088c.171-.099.207-.232.11-.401l-1.418-2.457c-.049-.084-.232-.204-.402-.106l-1.68.725c-.405-.324-.86-.588-1.35-.781l-.207-1.817c0-.197-.098-.296-.293-.296h-2.837c-.098 0-.293.099-.293.296l-.212 1.816c-.491.193-.946.458-1.352.782l-1.68-.725zM8 9c.552 0 1-.448 1-1s-.448-1-1-1-1 .448-1 1 .448 1 1 1zm0 1c1.105 0 2-.895 2-2s-.895-2-2-2-2 .895-2 2 .895 2 2 2z" ); } .toolbar-command button[title="Settings"] svg { fill-rule: evenodd; height: 16px !important; flex-basis: 16px !important; } #switch > button.preferences { display: none; }
-
-
-
kyu3a Ambassador
It seems this idea of mine has been adopted. In snapshot ver.5.7, the icons of all toolbar buttons can be changed, not just the command chain.
However, this feature is still in the testing phase. To use this feature, it must be enabled in "vivaldi://experiments/".
-
chernipeski
@kyu3a I turned it on. Now what? How do I do it?
-
kyu3a Ambassador
@chernipeski [setting >themes >editor >icons]. You need svg or bitmap (gif, png, jpeg, and so on) image 28 x 28 pixel.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
We have released Vivaldi 6.0 for Desktops which now allows setting custom icons for Command Chains (and other buttons of the interface)! Try it out!
-
This should probably be mentioned somewhere in the interface for creating and modifying command chains - the only way I found out how to change the icon was by arriving here.