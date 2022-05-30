Something that I would really like to see in e-mail is alias with custom SMTP server and credentials. It is probably the number one reason why I'm not using the Vivaldi's e-mail client.

I have a couple of e-mail aliases associated to my Gmail account that I could send e-mails from those addresses from Vivaldi. However, I'm unable to do so if I'm not able to add that the "[email protected]" alias should send e-mail through the "smtp.email.com" with the respective credentials server instead of the Gmail SMTP server.

For instance, this is something that is possible to configure in Thunderbird.

Any plans to implement it?