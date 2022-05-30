Aliases with custom SMTP server and credentials
Something that I would really like to see in e-mail is alias with custom SMTP server and credentials. It is probably the number one reason why I'm not using the Vivaldi's e-mail client.
I have a couple of e-mail aliases associated to my Gmail account that I could send e-mails from those addresses from Vivaldi. However, I'm unable to do so if I'm not able to add that the "[email protected]" alias should send e-mail through the "smtp.email.com" with the respective credentials server instead of the Gmail SMTP server.
For instance, this is something that is possible to configure in Thunderbird.
Any plans to implement it?
To be clear, what I am asking for is something to what Thunderbird has. Here is a random guide I found online that uses that feature:
https://docs.ulyssis.org/Add_an_alias_in_Thunderbird
Please note that Thunderbird's user interface has changed since the aforementioned guide was made, but the idea is still the same.
This has been possible for a long while. Just add any address as your alias in the mail account settings and you should be good.
@jumpsq I confirm that. I added [email protected] to Vivaldi Mail that is integrated into the browser. So it works the same as Gmail's "Send Mail as" feature. Here's what I used in the config:
One caveat: don't even try to use Vivaldi's SMTP if you want to send from [email protected], it won't work. Vivaldi allows to use only their identity (that contains @vivaldi.net). Here's their reply:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/39475/smtp-error-5-7-1-forged-sender-address/10?_=1677607339039#
BTW, it's 2023 (almost 2024) and this feature has not been implemented. Moreover, it has already been requested by others: