I was trying to configure an email account but Vivaldi mail client wouldn't allow me to create the account on the client because the incoming server information is missing.

I do have a valid scenario and that is that I want to setup a [email protected] and I have an account on an SMTP Relay such as SocketLabs or Smtp2Go which are for relaying outbound emails only (for example marketing campaigns).

Since it is a noreply account, I won't be fetching emails and I would only be sending emails from the Vivaldi client.

I had gone through the work of setting up an SMTP relay account and since I am trying to use Vivaldi full time I wanted to set this up. I was really disappointed that it is impossible with the current version.