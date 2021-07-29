Allow configuring a SEND ONLY Email account
panamavibes
I was trying to configure an email account but Vivaldi mail client wouldn't allow me to create the account on the client because the incoming server information is missing.
I do have a valid scenario and that is that I want to setup a [email protected] and I have an account on an SMTP Relay such as SocketLabs or Smtp2Go which are for relaying outbound emails only (for example marketing campaigns).
Since it is a noreply account, I won't be fetching emails and I would only be sending emails from the Vivaldi client.
I had gone through the work of setting up an SMTP relay account and since I am trying to use Vivaldi full time I wanted to set this up. I was really disappointed that it is impossible with the current version.
@panamavibes said in Allow configuring a SEND ONLY Email account:
I was really disappointed that it is impossible with the current version.
It's in Beta...
@panamavibes Can’t you add the account with wrong incoming server info? Basically just add something.
panamavibes
@luetage I tried but that doesn't work because when you press ADD it tries to test the configuration by attempting a connection with the Incoming server.
petersaints
I created a similar feature request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75789/aliases-with-custom-smtp-server-and-credentials
I was unaware of this one until recently. I believe I searched before making a new post but I couldn't find this request despite being older than my own. Is it even possible to merge Feature Requests?
Anyway, (for me) this is basically the biggest dealbreaker when it comes to using Vivaldi Mail when compared to something like Thunderbird.
@panamavibes It throws an incoming error but might still work for outgoing:
After all, localhost is still a valid server
edwardp Ambassador
This is something I would not vote for, since the option can theoretically be used to spam mailboxes.
@edwardp It could, but I fear the are better tools than M3 for mail bombing.
A noreply targeted to specific customers might be legit.