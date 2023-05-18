Unsolved Send only email address
SmsGamer3808
Hello,
I am looking for a way to set up an email address with only outgoing email. I've done this on Gmail with "Send mail as:" "Add another email address", but I can't seem to do this on Vivaldi without also having an incoming mail server.
I located this post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64558/allow-configuring-a-send-only-email-account, but it didn't provide a solution.
This potential solution:
Can’t you add the account with wrong incoming server info? Basically just add something.
Doesn't work as Vivaldi verifies the mail server info.
WildEnte stated that
It's in Beta...
almost two years ago.
Is this feature available yet?
Thank you and have a good day.
@WildEnte Have you heard anything about this yet?
@edwardp well mail is no longer in beta, and I don't think this was requested at all since back when. So... No.
@SmsGamer3808 What I would suggest at this point, is to post this in Desktop Feature Requests, where others can vote on it. Please go through all of the pages to ensure that this hasn't been previously requested.
petersaints
@edwardp Shouldn't it be on "Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests" https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/194/mail-calendar-feeds-feature-requests
In fact, I had previously requested this feature, but worded it differently: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75789/aliases-with-custom-smtp-server-and-credentials
And as previously mentioned, there was also another thread there (i.e., under "Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests"): https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64558/allow-configuring-a-send-only-email-account
So I supposed that Desktop Feature Requests are only supposed to be used for everything else on Vivaldi Desktop except "Mail, Calendar & Feed".
...Might work...
edwardp Ambassador
@petersaints Mail, Calendar and Feeds Feature Requests would be the topic to place such a request. It is separate from Desktop Feature Requests.
@edwardp the link OP posted was from the feature requests
@Hadden89 Yes, the link posted by the OP is in the appropriate section.
Two possibilities come to mind:
Create it manually as an offline account, fill in the info (leave the incoming server blank), then turn the account on (disable "offline" from the first configuration tab). I think the account will remain active (for sending) even if the verification fails.
If you have another account (that can be used for incoming mail) on the same mail server, use that account instead and add the new (send-only) one as an "Alias". It will show up in the drop-down address list when you compose a new message. Vivaldi will still use the "main" account's username and password to log into the server, but the sender address should be the one you enter as an alias (note that this requires that the mail server lets you use a sender address different from your log-in name - many seem to allow this, but some don't).
Also, note that creating a separate account means your sent messages will be stored in a separate sent folder, while using an alias means your sent messages will be stored in the same folder as the "real" account you associated the alias with.
I do agree it's annoying that Vivaldi automatically tries to "verify" your server config and won't let you proceed with the normal account creation. Also annoying that it checks for mail when you start up, even if all your accounts are set to "check manually" only. For a browser that claims to care so much about privacy and give the user full control, it sure loves to connect to servers unprompted and try to second-guess what users are trying to do.
