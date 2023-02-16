We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Multiple picture-in-picture windows
hell0 every0ne,
I would like to have feature which allow multiple picture-in-picture windows ?
In case you didn't notice, we only can open 1 at once *(which is not g00d), if you open a second picture-in-picture window, the first one is replaced :s
Please upvote !
THANKS
Morgane from France
@m0rgane Firefox supports this feature, & it's extremely handy.
I would really appreciate being able to have multiple picture-in-picture windows at once in Vivaldi! I hope this feature request gains traction.
Yes, I would love this. This is one of the reasons I'm still using Firefox.
ImStillAnOperaFanBoy
I´m waiting for this feature, too.
thundergod97
Trying to switch from Firefox, but this is a roadblock to my progress. I use multiple popped out windows on a daily basis with Firefox, so this is a must have for me. I have looked for extensions but so far nothing that does multiple.
Dear, dear Vivaldi team, I'm utterly shattered, my world's falling apart, and I'm reduced to grovelin' before ya, humbly implorin' with all that's left in me, I'm on the verge of desperation here, so please, oh please, have mercy on this wretched soul and grant me this one request. I'm beggin' you from the depths of my heart. Could you please add this feature?