I'm disoriented in my own bookmarks now. A recent update added arrows which was unnecessary, now the most recent update made the entire folder icon appear next to the text despite "Text Only" being selected. This takes up insane amounts of space, is totally unnecessary, and most importantly of all is in contravention of the "Text only" setting in and of itself.

I want it to look like this again at least:

Though it would be better without the arrows.

In addition there should be more customization options for bookmarks, including:

A fifth settings that has websites display just their favicons but the folders only display text.

Or even better: