Solved BUG: When "bookmark bar display" is set to "text only", the folder icons are supposed to display as drop down arrow icons...
Recently, VB-88063 was claimed to be fixed. But is it not fixed correctly. When "bookmark bar display" is set to "text only", the folder icons are supposed to display as drop down arrow icons, not folder icons, like this...
▾folder ▾folder ▾folder
The drop down arrow icons are also much more compact, so we can fit more bookmarks on the bookmark bar. It is also how it used to be, before the bug. Please fix, or add an option for displaying as drop down arrow icons.
[bug reported VB-89690]
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This issue has been fixed in Vivaldi 6.5.
updated first post
I'm disoriented in my own bookmarks now. A recent update added arrows which was unnecessary, now the most recent update made the entire folder icon appear next to the text despite "Text Only" being selected. This takes up insane amounts of space, is totally unnecessary, and most importantly of all is in contravention of the "Text only" setting in and of itself.
I want it to look like this again at least:
Though it would be better without the arrows.
In addition there should be more customization options for bookmarks, including:
- A fifth settings that has websites display just their favicons but the folders only display text.
Or even better:
- Allow customization of ALL bookmark icons individually so the "Icons Only" option is actually useful. Currently, this is only practical for URLs with (different) favicons as otherwise they'd be blank and/or and impossible to discern from each other, and it's totally useless for folders for obvious reasons as they all use the same folder icon. You should be able to individually select an icon for every website and especially folder.
@Perildawn You can accomplish this with a CSS modification while you wait for any future development by Vivaldi.
Follow the instructions for
Adding Styleunder
Vivaldi 2.6 and abovehere and then add this CSS:
/* Hide folder icons on the bookmark bar when set to text only */ .bookmark-bar.text button svg.folder-icon { display: none; }
@nomadic Hey appreciated I may try this out when I figure out how to do this.
thanks for confirming. please also upvote the first post to help get some attention on it.
If it's going to be fixed back to arrows there should be an option to disable arrows too.
The issue came back (it undid my customization). Please this needs to be fixed by the developers.
Pesala Ambassador
@Perildawn I am happy with my solution using the emoji in the folder name.
thanks for upvoting. please also upvote the first post the help get more attention on it.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
