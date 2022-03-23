Solved Vivaldi keeps reopening after quitting
Has this happened to anyone else?
If I Command-Q or go to Menu>Vivaldi>Quit Vivaldi, and after the last window disappears as expected, the dock icon immediately bounces signifying a restart and Vivaldi indeed reopens, similar to how it'll immediately reopen after an update.
It does stay closed if I force-quit (i.e. if I context-click on the dock icon to bring up its context menu, hold down Option key, and click the "Force Quit" option).
This doesn't appear to be caused by some other app launching the default browser repeatedly, which was my first thought. (This happens to Vivaldi even while the default browsing is switched to another browser, and anyway, there are no unexpected tabs launching.)
This is on MacOS 12.3.
Possibly relevant: I have a lot of tabs and windows open. I'm going to try saving my session, quitting all my tabs, seeing if it still happens, then restoring the session, and seeing if the problem comes back.
Note: This stopped happening after I closed almost all windows and tabs and then quit, even after I restored the original massive session, so I guess I'm good for now. Still, it was odd.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@isildur If you manage to reproduce it from a clean install, report it. Nothing more to do I guess.
edit: and hi! ^^
Sounds like one of the tabs was causing it to crash on exit and that why it was reopening. If you do manage to figure out what was causing it to crash do report it.
What Vivaldi version are you on?
Hi, I've been having this problem as well. I tried doing a clean install and all. It seems to be pretty sporadic and random as to when it happens. I can't find any common pattern.
I thought it was my pinned tabs, but I closed them all but the problem still exists. Closing all tabs seems to help. Sometimes it closes properly, and other times, it just re-opens.
I seriously need to find out why this is happening, and how I can stop it from happening.