Has this happened to anyone else?

If I Command-Q or go to Menu>Vivaldi>Quit Vivaldi, and after the last window disappears as expected, the dock icon immediately bounces signifying a restart and Vivaldi indeed reopens, similar to how it'll immediately reopen after an update.

It does stay closed if I force-quit (i.e. if I context-click on the dock icon to bring up its context menu, hold down Option key, and click the "Force Quit" option).

This doesn't appear to be caused by some other app launching the default browser repeatedly, which was my first thought. (This happens to Vivaldi even while the default browsing is switched to another browser, and anyway, there are no unexpected tabs launching.)

This is on MacOS 12.3.

Possibly relevant: I have a lot of tabs and windows open. I'm going to try saving my session, quitting all my tabs, seeing if it still happens, then restoring the session, and seeing if the problem comes back.