I really dig this browser, so I've been trying my best to live with/ignore this issue, but due to its nature and the frequency with which it occurs (along with the fact that the issue itself seems to be evolving/becoming even more annoying), it really is a constant pain, and after six months of dealing with it (since I got my new MacBook over the summer), it's now close to becoming a dealbreaker.

I have a 2019 MacBook Pro 16" running the latest patch of Catalina (although this issue has occurred since I bought the machine, when it had an earlier version of Catalina installed... I think I am 3 patches further along since then, now as far as I can go without having to transition to Big Sur). Most of the time, the MacBook lives at the center of my home office workstation, where I have two external monitors attached. One of them in one USB-C port via DisplayPort (using this adapter to allow for pass-thru power charging), the other in a separate USB-C port (using this single-component USB-C to DisplayPort cable). Arriving at this configuration was in and of itself somewhat of a lengthy process, as I discovered certain unwelcome Mac-based issues with USB-C to HDMI adapters (like monitors not actually turning off when the computer goes to sleep), so by this point, having spent easily over $100 on cables and adapters alone, I'd rather not go down that rabbit hole again...

What is happening with Vivaldi is that when the computer goes to sleep, the app's browser windows (of which I usually have multiples open, with multiple tabs each, on each monitor) do not remain anchored where I left them. (This seems like it might have something to do with the fact that the monitors take a second or two to boot back up when I wake the machine from sleep, and they don't always turn on again in the same order...?)

But the issue goes further than that. It would be annoying enough that the windows have moved, but they also resize themselves (perhaps when they end up on a different resolution screen from where they previously lived, which is what happens most of the time), position themselves in places where I have to do virtual acrobatics to be able to retrieve them, and most recently, just completely disappear from view. In that case, they still haven't been closed, they are just nowhere to be seen, not even in mission control. To get them back, I have to select the particular windows from the top menu one by one, "tile to side of screen," escape, and then manually reposition/resize.

So, sure, you could call this a "minor" issue. But out of all the apps I potentially leave open when I leave the computer and it goes to sleep, Vivaldi is the only one that does this, and multiply the behavior I just described by 3 screens by however many browser windows by however many times a day I leave the desk for a long enough period of time that the machine goes to sleep, and it quickly becomes a major albatross.

Is anyone else experiencing something like this? Is there anything I can do to address it? Is there anything anyone else is doing to address it?