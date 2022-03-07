Vivaldi windows move from the external screen when waking the device from sleep
FearlessJuan
I have a MacBook Pro running Mojave 10.14.6 with the latest DisplayLink drivers and Startech.com DKT30CHV adapter.
I have an ultra-wide monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1080, connected through USB to a HumanScale universal dock. So USB-C to adapter to USB to miniDisplay Port.
Vivaldi was working perfectly fine for the longest time, but since a few releases ago, the Vivaldi windows in the external monitor will randomly disappear. The rest are still visible and operational. If I disconnect the adaptor so all windows render in the laptop's built-in display, the "missing" windows show up. I can then reconnect the adaptor and moved them back to where they were.
At home I have a smaller external monitor that I connect thru VGA and I have no issues whatsoever.
I could connect a VGA cable to the ultra-wide monitor, but it doesn't support the full resolution and I lose quite a bit of real estate.
There are no crash logs to be had, Vivaldi doesn't actually crash.
I know it's a pretty unique situation, but I wanted to see if someone out there faced a similar issue.
//MODEDIT: the issue could be related to this: Wrong window size after disconnecting external screen
Dear FearlessJuan and Vivaldi,
I am experiencing something similar.
I have a 2018 MacBook Pro running Catalina 10.15.3. I'm running two DELL U2715H 27" 2560x1440 displays in addition to the laptop's display. One monitor is directly connected using a USB-C to HDMI cable, and the other is USB-C to a multi-function hub that has an HDMI port.
I realize that Mac OS X seems to have some issues with multi-screen window positioning when changing monitor configuration (for me, that's between the work-office and home-office) as well as when waking up from sleep. Therefore, I do not know if I am experiencing a OS X issue or a Vivaldi issue.
Nevertheless, I have fairly regular experiences similar to FearlessJuan's where I will completely lose a window. Using Mission Control doesn't reveal the window. I am now enabling App Expose to see if it helps.
There are a number of suggestions in Mac forums for finding lost windows (changing the display scaling is one, using the menu Window->Zoom capability, etc.). And because of this, I expect that this is more of a Mac issue than a Vivaldi issue, but I'm more than willing to be corrected.
billyzduke
I really dig this browser, so I've been trying my best to live with/ignore this issue, but due to its nature and the frequency with which it occurs (along with the fact that the issue itself seems to be evolving/becoming even more annoying), it really is a constant pain, and after six months of dealing with it (since I got my new MacBook over the summer), it's now close to becoming a dealbreaker.
I have a 2019 MacBook Pro 16" running the latest patch of Catalina (although this issue has occurred since I bought the machine, when it had an earlier version of Catalina installed... I think I am 3 patches further along since then, now as far as I can go without having to transition to Big Sur). Most of the time, the MacBook lives at the center of my home office workstation, where I have two external monitors attached. One of them in one USB-C port via DisplayPort (using this adapter to allow for pass-thru power charging), the other in a separate USB-C port (using this single-component USB-C to DisplayPort cable). Arriving at this configuration was in and of itself somewhat of a lengthy process, as I discovered certain unwelcome Mac-based issues with USB-C to HDMI adapters (like monitors not actually turning off when the computer goes to sleep), so by this point, having spent easily over $100 on cables and adapters alone, I'd rather not go down that rabbit hole again...
What is happening with Vivaldi is that when the computer goes to sleep, the app's browser windows (of which I usually have multiples open, with multiple tabs each, on each monitor) do not remain anchored where I left them. (This seems like it might have something to do with the fact that the monitors take a second or two to boot back up when I wake the machine from sleep, and they don't always turn on again in the same order...?)
But the issue goes further than that. It would be annoying enough that the windows have moved, but they also resize themselves (perhaps when they end up on a different resolution screen from where they previously lived, which is what happens most of the time), position themselves in places where I have to do virtual acrobatics to be able to retrieve them, and most recently, just completely disappear from view. In that case, they still haven't been closed, they are just nowhere to be seen, not even in mission control. To get them back, I have to select the particular windows from the top menu one by one, "tile to side of screen," escape, and then manually reposition/resize.
So, sure, you could call this a "minor" issue. But out of all the apps I potentially leave open when I leave the computer and it goes to sleep, Vivaldi is the only one that does this, and multiply the behavior I just described by 3 screens by however many browser windows by however many times a day I leave the desk for a long enough period of time that the machine goes to sleep, and it quickly becomes a major albatross.
Is anyone else experiencing something like this? Is there anything I can do to address it? Is there anything anyone else is doing to address it?
I have a Macbook to which is connected an external monitor. I find that if I have Vivaldi open, lock the Macbook for more than a few minutes, when I unlock the Macbook, Vivaldi has moved to the internal display. I move it back to the external display and this repeats until I turn off the Macbook at the end of the day.
I am using a window manager to help resizing windows, but I don't have anything specific to Vivaldi in it's configuration. This behaviour doesn't happen to any other application, either from Apple or a third party.
altux Ambassador
Hi folks,
I'm using the latest stable on MacOS Big Sur and encountering following behaviour: When I unplug and replug an external monitor, all separate windows are shown on 1 desktop (seems random to me which one) of 3 I use on 2 screens incl. built-in for Macbook pro.
I don't have this with any other browser or app. Everything is shown on their places after waking up or unplugging and plugging in the external display via usb-c.
Is this preventable? Thanks in advance.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Is your issue similar to this one? Could you try enabling the "Use Native Window" setting (Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance) and report back if the issue still occurs?
altux Ambassador
@pafflick Hi Paweł, thanks for the reply. I'll try couple of days with the setting enabled (doesn't seem to be a real solution for my usage because of the lost space and a bar sitting above, but will do to test). I'll report my findings afterwards. Thanks.
PS: Yes, seems similar.
Vivaldi is moving from the external display to the Macbook's internal display after external display sleeps. Eg. macOS is locked or put to sleep. Other apps intelligently knows to put all windows back when external display is back on. Eg. macOS is unlocked or woke from sleep.
Steps:
Launch Vivaldi and it opens on the external display connected to my Macbook.
Turn off external display or sleep macos.
When I unlock macOS Vivaldi's window has moved to the external display. I have to drag it back to the external display every time.
I have this issue for more than a year or two now with 3 different external displays.
Vivaldi 5.0.2497.43 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision 672fb5e78c9c34b4108fa26000341c6a7891819f
OS macOS Version 11.6 (Build 20G165)
Reddit thread: https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/nlqxwz/vivaldi_moves_to_the_macbook_internal_display/
Similar issue: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55306/multiple-monitors-w-catalina-vivaldi-windows-moving-hiding-when-macbook-wakes-from-sleep
There is a newer version of macOS 11.6 at 11.6.2 (might be another one this week or next week)
Vivaldi just got an update today https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-six-5-0/
@billyzduke, I have exactly the same problem.
I use my MacBook (Monterey 12.1) with 2 external LG HDR 4K displays connected by USB-C, and when the laptop is woken up, the app's browser windows do not remain anchored where I left them. And their size and position are quite random every time, so it's kind of annoying to rearrange them back.
Hi Vivaldi Team
I have the same issue on my MacBook Pro:
Vivaldi 5.2.2623.24 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision 861e44c7b5afb122d7a0c5e33f860e75192971bd
OS macOS Version 11.6.4 (Build 20G417)
JavaScript V8 10.0.139.9
P.S.:
I found "Use Native Window" by myself two weeks ago, I thought it might solve the problem, turned it on, but nothing changed!
I'm on 5.3.2679.68 (Stable channel) (arm64)
and this is happening for a while now.
Usually when connecting my external screen or when waking up the mac while connected to the external screen some or all Vivaldi windows are positioned so that the top is extending beyond the top of the screen.
With regular windows I can grab them back by the status bar at the bottom but for example the settings window has no such bar, making it awkward and very inconvenient to get the full window back.
macOs Monterey 12.3.1
MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)
If any more information is helpful in investigating this, please don't hesitate to request it.
timothy.lewis
Same issue.
16-inch MacBook Pro, 2021 w/ M1
MacOS Monterey 12.5
Vivaldi 5.3.2679
Native window manager fixes it, but I would like to use the Vivaldi window manager because it looks better.
KeystrokeDev
Mine moves to the internal display, but at half page vh, often times cutting the browser nav off, and one cannot drag it back into place.
Sometimes it also opens 50vh but at the bottom of the screen - will try and recreate the issue and post a screen shot with that.
-
I have this problem as well, Vivaldi moves to internal display, and often cutting the nav bar off. This is a dealbreaker for me, I cannot keep my workflow and organisation going when this happens several times a day.
I also have this issue. It happens with 100% consistency. When I wake my mac, all Vivaldi windows return to the main MacBook screen, not the displays they were on when the mac went to sleep.
@pafflick, I've tried the recommended suggestion you posted previously, enabling the "Use Native Window" setting (Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance). The issue occurs whether this is enabled or not.
I've been dealing with this issue for 2 years now. Can we get an update on this issue? I'm leaving this feedback because I can't deal with it any more and I'm about to switch browsers.
-
gomgomshrimp
Are there any more updates for this issue?
Although it seems trivial, this problem is very annoying to many people.
Now I'm going to try to use another browser.
I would also like this issue to be fixed. Not a dealbreaker for me, but it is pretty annoying.
Hi there, It's been years since this issue was reported and I've been getting around it but it's really annoying, do we've a date for this issue to be fixed? I'm also going to switch browsers, it's not great as I use Vivaldi for day to day work.