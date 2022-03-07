Hi,

In my office, I have an external monitor with larger resolution than my home monitor.

On one desktop, I verticaly split the screen area between Thunderbird and Vivaldi but not in full screen : I resize the apps in order to have a 50/50 "screen share" (*)

When I'm back home and wake up the mac, Thunderbird is automatically resized in order to fit in the new vertical max screen size but Vivaldi not. The major issue is that's the top of the window which is out of the screen... There's no other solution but closing it or put it in full screen mode. I've tried to move it to the integrated monitor, and switching between full screen and window modes without succès : the window top is still out of reach.

Vivaldi 3.5.2115.87 (Stable channel) (x86_64)

OS macOS Version 10.15.7 (19H15)

(*) : I do that because Vivaldi can't manage popup efficiently in fullscreen mode : it can't open a popup over itself so any popup is shown in a new desktop (in full screen mode too !) and it's really annoying.

When I write a new mail with TB in full screen mode, the compose window is a "popup" opened on the same desktop over TB itself. So it's more likely an app behavior than a system one.