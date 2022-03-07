Wrong window size after disconnecting external screen
When using an external display with a larger screen size/resolution and then unplugging the external display the size/resolution of the Vivaldi browser window stays very large and there is no way to reset or resize the browser window once disconnecting the external display without completely closing Vivaldi browser and reopening it. This bug has persisted through the at least last 3-4 Vivaldi versions that have been released. It is extremely annoying and is forcing me consider switching back to another browser until it is fixed as while at work it can cause major disruptions having to close and reopen. This is with 1-2 external Thunderbolt displays.
VB-49692
Similar issue: Vivaldi windows move from the external screen when waking the device from sleep
When I am using my Macbook Pro with Mac OSX 10.14.6 and Vivaldi 2.9xxx when I connect to my HDMI monitor and then disconnect my Vivaldi browser window won't resize to the smaller screen and is not usable as all of the controls are above screen level. Has anyone else encountered this and how did you get around it? I have to close out Vivaldi and restart all of my tabs in the new smaller window when it re-opens. To be clear, when I connect to the HDMI monitor it will always resize to the larger screen but it never re-sizes to the smaller screen. This has actually been happening on several versions of Vivaldi and Mac OSX, not just the latest versions.
@mwhitt Welcome to the Vivaldi Community!
I would file a bug report for this. Part of the problem is that Vivaldi is written as a cross-platform application and has to emulate the native macOS behaviour, and apparently this is another case where Vivaldi's window controller code needs some fixes. Unfortunately, I don't have an external display so I can't test your setup.
As for workarounds, sometimes, switching the window from normal to fullscreen (from the macOS menu bar) then back to normal again will reset the Vivaldi's window back into a good state again. You could also try resizing the Vivaldi window with some AppleScript:
tell application "Vivaldi" set bounds of front window to {100, 22, 1200, 800} end tell
@xyzzy I appreciate the response. I'll post a bug report too. Thanks.
FWIW, using "Use native window" in appearance settings will prevent this issue... not exactly ideal. You can also use something like Stay to help with resizing the window. Would love to see this fixed.
Only been using Vivaldi a couple of days and I've encountered this issue already a few times. On MacOSX Mojave. When I'm plugged into a second external monitor, windows are sized just fine but when I unplug this monitor, at least one of the Vivaldi windows remains the same size, so top nav/tab bar is sitting above off screen and I'm unable to switch tabs or move the window, let alone access any other content not on screen.
I really like Vivalid so far but I'm not really happy having to close browser windows every time I switch back from using an external monitor. Luckily while working from home its not as big of deal but when I go back to the office, this would be deal breaker as I often have to disconnect from my monitor to run into meetings.
Hi,
In my office, I have an external monitor with larger resolution than my home monitor.
On one desktop, I verticaly split the screen area between Thunderbird and Vivaldi but not in full screen : I resize the apps in order to have a 50/50 "screen share" (*)
When I'm back home and wake up the mac, Thunderbird is automatically resized in order to fit in the new vertical max screen size but Vivaldi not. The major issue is that's the top of the window which is out of the screen... There's no other solution but closing it or put it in full screen mode. I've tried to move it to the integrated monitor, and switching between full screen and window modes without succès : the window top is still out of reach.
Vivaldi 3.5.2115.87 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
OS macOS Version 10.15.7 (19H15)
(*) : I do that because Vivaldi can't manage popup efficiently in fullscreen mode : it can't open a popup over itself so any popup is shown in a new desktop (in full screen mode too !) and it's really annoying.
When I write a new mail with TB in full screen mode, the compose window is a "popup" opened on the same desktop over TB itself. So it's more likely an app behavior than a system one.
I have almost given up on Vivaldi in the last quarter, as I too am experiencing these weird window placement issues.
At one point I had Assigned Vivaldi to one specific Display using OSX Assign To, but I have since cleared this option, and it's now "Assigned To : None".
However the Vivaldi window still seems to resize / move off screen / move to my second display at random. At least I have seen no rhyme or reason to when or why it happens.
Yes, I am using "Rectangle" as a window placement helper, but I will also add that between my two Firefoxes, Safari, Outlook, various iTerm2 windows ++ Vivaldi is the single app that (mis-)behaves in this fashion.
What does actually work for me is this:
- Select Vivaldi (either Cmd+Tab or clicking in the dock)
- Use "Window - Zoom" in top menu
- This will return Vivaldi to one of the displays
But it's getting old having to do this many times every day.
Also, as a dual display user (external DisplayPort monitor + MBP laptop screen), I find that whenever I resume and the main monitor powers back on, Vivaldi will be the only application to not "pop back" to where it was previously located.
Does it happen still after both the Security Update 2021-003 Mojave & Vivaldi 3.8?
I have 2 external monitors, and use macOs spaces (i.e. virtual desktops) extensively. Typically I have a browser in full screen on a number of spaces. When I want to e.g. join a google meeting, I'll switch to the desktop on my central external monitor, and drag the meeting tab from the fullscreen browser in my other external monitor.
When using Vivaldi, the meeting tab will be sized roughly as if it were full-screen, but it will not be in full-screen mode. Thus the close/minimise/maximise buttons are under the macOs top bar and cannot be used. The window is thus in a glitchy state, and the space is not considered in "full screen mode" so other apps can be opened in this space as well, leading to more glitchiness.
I have found that in this state I can select the View > Enter Fullscreen Mode option to unglitch the situation, but it is a nuisance and this feels beta-ish.
Are you using Vivaldi 3.8 and what macOS version?
@padresmurfa It is the same behaviour on Windows and is, I think, By Design.
When dragging a window it is automatically set to the restored state so that it can be resized/repositioned easily on the new window. In Windows, we can maximise the window by double-clicking on the window title bar.
Yeah in windows this works the same way. It's kind of unintuitive if you ask me .
I would like to see it work differently, because I feel like it is actually more clumsy to drag a window the size of your screen around.
@Fussy If you make the restored size small, you may find it easier.
@Pesala How would I do that?
@Fussy Restore it, then drag it by the corner. On Windows at least, that updates the default restored size so when you drag out a maximised tab it restores to the new size.
I don't think I quite understand. Do you mean just resizing the new window, or dragging out the tab when the window is not maximized? Or something else?
@Fussy Something else. Restore the window, resize it to the desired size, then maximise it. The smaller size becomes the new default for restored windows. When you drag the window to a new monitor it will be restored to the default size for restored windows. At least that is what happens on MS Windows.
-
@Pesala Ooh, this solution has nothing to do with the whole dragging a tab off to open a new window thing?
But yeah, I don't think there is any problem with how dragging browser windows to different screens work. It's just the behavior of opening a new window by dragging a tab off a maximized window that doesn't follow the state set by resizing the window, that's annoying me, and (I guess) even causing problems for padresmurfa.
Thanks for your time anyway!