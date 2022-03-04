Tabs stack and pinned tab width
manusfreedom
Can you
- add in settings :
- auto width for pinned tab like other tabs
- auto width for tabs stack (because pinned tab in tabs stack reduce it like pinned tab)
//MODEDIT: removed duplicated request. See also: Resize tabs and tab stacks
I just voted
however I see that the Vivaldi developers team should not analyze the vote for this ticket because this is about usability and without the option to increase the size it is complicated to use
should streamline this for a next version.
Definitely need an option for changing or customizing pinned tab size. I want to see them bigger because I mainly use them.