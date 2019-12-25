Resize tabs and tab stacks
yerbestpal
Often when I am working with tab stacks they fill up quickly and it becomes difficult to select them from their indicators along the top, which get smaller the more tabs stacked, and usually have have to wait for the previews to load instead, which wastes time and requires more mouse movements. If I could resize stacks, I could increase the visibility of the indicators as I see fit. And if I can resize stacks, then why not all tabs?
A Former User
See also Expand/Collapse Tab Stacks.
You can also use the window panel
