We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Sending/Syncing Tabs between devices not working
-
patrickweiden
Dear all,
I have installed recent versions of Vivaldi Snapshot on both mobile devices (3x) and desktop devices (2x), i.e., 5.1.2567.26 on Android and 5.1.2567.24 (Official Build) (64-bit) on Windows.
I currently have the following strange behavior regarding the option "Send to Your Devices" (in regard to tabs which I would like to send to some other device):
- Sending tabs from one Android / mobile device to another (and vice versa) works like a charm.
- Sending tabs from Windows / desktop devices to any Android device works like a charm.
- Sending tabs from Android / mobile to Windows / desktop fails for sending from any Android to any Windows.
- Sending tabs from one Windows device to another (and vice versa) also fails.
Interestingly, I can see which tabs are currently open on other devices - even on the Windows devices. Hence, I could also "go the other way round" and open the tab from the device I would like to read on by choosing the previously used device and re-opening the tab. BUT originally it should work the other way round - which it previously did.
Further information:
- I also removed the complete sync stuff from all devices and re-setup sync on all of them.
- With using "vivaldi://sync" I also trigger any updates being done on one device so that the get to known to others asap.
Has anyone else such "sync problems"?
Thank you and best regards!
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads, adjusted title - bug reported as
VB-86341 "Send to your devices" option doesn't work
-
I have a related issue. At first, I thought this was only the Linux version breaking (it tends to break a bit more often than the Windows one, maybe because my system is not super standard). But I just found the same happens on the Windows version. My experience is: when I click the cloud icon to see the list of tabs open on other devices, I can see the tabs I'm after, but clicking them does not open the tab as previously. Instead I see something like an empty tab, with just the Vivaldi browser's default background; however there is no new tab. As soon as I click again on existing tabs, it's like nothing happened at all.
-
mib2berlin
@patrickweiden
Hi. I test this on latest snapshots, Android 11 and Windows 11 insider preview.
I can verify Android to Windows and Windows to Windows doesnt work.
Please report it to the bugtracker, may they can solve it before the next 5.1 stable release. Snapshot user can handle bugs but it would e very bad for a stable release.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Checking vivaldi://sync-internals I get an error in the network part: Notifications Enabled -> false
-
@mib2berlin: Bug report is open: VB-86490. I also encounter the "Notifications Enabled = false" in the Network part on the vivaldi://sync page...
-
@pierric: I also opened a bug report for this: VB-86491. I have the same behavior, but only for my Windows machines opening tabs from another Windows machine. Opening tabs from Android devices works on Windows, as well as I can open tabs from all other devices (Windows and Android) on my Android devices...
-
As title says, I am unable to share a link "To your devices" even with sync enabled across my account, and being signed in to both. Any suggestions how to fix this?
-
@prx1 Sync has performance issues at the moment ☛ https://vivaldistatus.com
-
Both bug reports have been flagged as duplicate of
VB-86341: "Send to your devices" option doesn't work
which is confirmed - according to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/1326
-
With new Snapshot version 5.2.2581.4 sync does not work any longer for me. I receive error:
Received error: NETWORK_CONNECTION_UNAVAILABLE (ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED)
I hope it will solve itself over time - some magic occurring or someone fixing it on the other side.
Hopefully, the forces of Muspell did not arrive and destroyed the Bifröst, and Heimdallr is guarding it correctly...
-
I submitted a bug report for the general sync problem in my 5.2.2581.4 version. It has number: VB-86742. Just for the ones interested.
-
michgagnon
Hello,
I have Vivaldi installed on two computers and a telephone. In all of them, I am logged (same user name).
I have no problem sending a link from my desktop to my phone, except it takes quite some time (2-10 minutes) to receive the link on my phone.
However, I don't know how it works the other way around: I can send the link from my phone to my main computer... but where do I find it? It doesn't appear in a popup on my screen (the preferred option) nor it is in my Notifications field. So where is it?
Finally, my second computer isn't listed in the "send to" list of either my phone or my main computer. In other words, I can send FROM it to my phone or main computer (with the caveat above), but I cannot send TO it. Any ideas why? I don't access Internet often with it and the computer is often off. Is that why?
Thanks.
-
You say that you are logged in, which I assume means that you have set up sync both on the phone and on your desktop. With sync, you don't need to actively send tabs from A to B, the devices just "know" whatever is open on another device.
On the desktop browser, note the cloud icon in the upper right hand corner next to the trash bin. Click it, and you will get access to the last couple of tabs open on your other synced devices.
On the mobile phone, access the tab switcher (the button that gives you an overview over the open tabs as shown here https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-browse/android-tabs/#Tab_Switcher
Note the cloud icon on the toolbar of that overview.
-
@michgagnon: I filed two bugs (VB-86490 and VB-86491) for sync problems between desktop-->desktop and Android-->desktop. Both desktop-->Android and Android-->Android work for me. Asked for the current status of both bugs I received the answer here that they are marked as duplicate of bug
VB-86341 "Send to your devices" option doesn't work
which has been confirmed. Hence, I assume you encounter the same problem with your description above...
-
michgagnon
Thanks, I see what you mean. That's a tip I wasn't aware of. I thought the cloud was simply wasting space on the title bar to tell me that I am connected; now I see it does much more than that. Alas, there still seems to be that l-o-n-g delay between pages I open on one device (ex.: phone) and the moment they appear in the cloud on the other one.
The cloud also only lists my computer and phone where Vivaldi is running. Since Android applications tend to run in the background even when they are "closed", that might explain why I can always transfer stuff to my phone but not to the other computer where Vivaldi is really closed.
Unless the other computer is victim of the bug Patrick is talking about...
-
@michgagnon there are some recent threads on the forum about problems with sync. I don't don't know what the usual update frequency is to put the l-o-n-g delay into perspective, but I (admittedly not the biggest sync user) generally have no problem finding the last tabs I had open on device 1 when clicking the cloud icon on device 2.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@patrickweiden I have the same problem.
My solution is:
Go to vivaldi://flags. Find "Enable system notifications." Set it to enable.
Sending tabs from android to windows now working like it should.
I set "Send tab to self 2.0" enabled too but i don't know it's important.
-
@cinek: I tried your suggestion. Unfortunately, it did not work for me. Nothing happens. Furthermore, in vivaldi://sync-internals, it still says "Notifications Enabled = false".
@Pierric: The problem of not correctly opening tabs using the cloud icon seems to be gone for me with newest snapshot version on Windows. Can you confirm that it works for you, too?
-
@patrickweiden
I don't know why but it stopped working. I turned off these settings (Enable system notifications) and now tabs are uploaded again. Something is blocking the transmission, I wonder where the problem is.
-
Hi!
@Pierric: The problem of not correctly opening tabs using the cloud icon seems to be gone for me with newest snapshot version on Windows. Can you confirm that it works for you, too?
Sorry it took me time to reply, I haven't used Windows much lately. Though I couldn't test Windows-to-Windows again, I've checked Linux-to-Windows, Android-to-Windows and Windows-to-Linux, all of which work!
Cheers,
Pierric.