Dear all,

I have installed recent versions of Vivaldi Snapshot on both mobile devices (3x) and desktop devices (2x), i.e., 5.1.2567.26 on Android and 5.1.2567.24 (Official Build) (64-bit) on Windows.

I currently have the following strange behavior regarding the option "Send to Your Devices" (in regard to tabs which I would like to send to some other device):

Sending tabs from one Android / mobile device to another (and vice versa) works like a charm. Sending tabs from Windows / desktop devices to any Android device works like a charm. Sending tabs from Android / mobile to Windows / desktop fails for sending from any Android to any Windows. Sending tabs from one Windows device to another (and vice versa) also fails.

Interestingly, I can see which tabs are currently open on other devices - even on the Windows devices. Hence, I could also "go the other way round" and open the tab from the device I would like to read on by choosing the previously used device and re-opening the tab. BUT originally it should work the other way round - which it previously did.

Further information:

I also removed the complete sync stuff from all devices and re-setup sync on all of them.

With using "vivaldi://sync" I also trigger any updates being done on one device so that the get to known to others asap.

Has anyone else such "sync problems"?

Thank you and best regards!