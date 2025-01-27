Chrome-like Tab Dragging
As of now, Vivaldi handles dragging tabs very slow and sluggish.
When a window is single-tabbed, that window cannot be dragged from where the tab is located (Video).
Merging the single-tabbed window is also less snappy (Video).
And when creating a new window by dragging out a tab, you get this slower, less responsive behaviour (Video).
On the other hand, Chrome's way of handling tabs is much more responsive and quick:
david.cortes
@altcode I think you should report that as a bug, as in windows and linux it behaves as you want it to (although not so automatic, you have to drop the tab for it to open a new window).
Pesala Ambassador
@altcode I would also like the new window to be created on dropping the tab onto the current page, but if a new window was created just by dragging it would conflict with tab-stacking, and with moving tabs.
The thread title could be better, e.g.
Create New Windows on Dragging Tabs or
Create New Window on Dropping Tabs onto Page
Then no one will have to be familiar with Chrome's behaviour or watch the videos to find out. I would vote for the second option, but not the first.
Agree with @Pesala to rename the thread to be more explicit!
However, I don't think that the "Chrome" way of doing it would conflict with other options: in their implementation it doesn't conflict with moving tabs, for example.
The thing is, that Chrome is able to do the "tab -> windows -> tab" transformations very quickly and very smoothly. The Vivaldi's internal architecture makes this harder to achieve. So yes, it may be better to keep the "tab" display until mouse release whatever the final action (moving tab or window creation), but maybe more because of performance issue than ergonomic conflicts...
Anyway, what I want to say is that there is indeed room for improvement here, but to my mind the performance side should still be as much improved as the ergonomic / feature one.
@Pesala @Guilimote Took me too long. I meant to do it before and forgot, but I finally updated the thread title.
Wouldn't it be even better "Create New Window on Dropping Tabs outside of Tabbar"?
Because the case of dropping a tab completely outside of the browser window doesn't seem all that rare. At least in a multi-monitor setup I do it all the time when I need to see two pages simultaneously (doing it on the modern Opera; just started migrating to Vivaldi). And my colleague on Chrome does that very often as well. I think many other people too.
And coming from that, the new window should be created on the monitor the tab was dropped on, not just the same monitor as the browser window the tab was dragged from.
Same observation right now (04/09/2020) for me.
Dragging tabs is very slow and sluggish compare to Chrome. When you desire separate some tabs in another Vivaldi window, to display them in another screen for example, the process is slow and tedious.
Even, sometimes the url of the tab is copy/pasted in other programs when drag and drop is used under Windows.
An enhancement of the tab management would be wonderful.
Thank you.
The original post has been updated to properly demonstrate how Vivaldi's tab dragging behaves now; Chrome's behaviour is unchanged.
The videos should hopefully now be viewable to everyone as well!
I've also taken the liberty to merge what I had in my other similar feature request here.
It's almost 2022 and this still doesn't work.
@AltCode One thing I'd like to add, which isn't too much an issue but it is annoying:
-If we are dragging a tab out from the tabs section from a window that only has that one single tab, the whole window should disappear while we are holding that tab AFTER it gets removed.
Currently, you can drag a tab from a window to another and that window will disappear if it has no tabs left, which is good, but you have to alt+tab while holding the tab or unmaximize the window for it.
If when we click and hold the tab, then drag it down, out from the tabs area, holding it already detached from the window, the whole window disappeared, so that we can more easily attach it to the tab area of another window that was behind it, that would be very helpful.
If we drop it anywhere that is not the tab area of another existing window, that would just re-create the window with that single tab again.