Please add following feature:

Add the ability to set shortcuts to open Quick command with a pre defined input/value

Just like vimperator/vimium etc.

Setup for this example:

single key shortcut set to on

"g" set to google search nickname

Expected behaviour:

hitting "s" (for search, or any other key/key combo)

Quick commands opens with "g" (+space) already filled in so you can instantly type your search term.

Ideas for implementing

I think the easiest way of implementing this would be by adding a category called "quick commands" in the shortcut settings just below Window/View/Tab/Page/Chains.

But instead of having a description next to the input box you would have two input boxes next to each other.

In the left input box you would type your command, in my example "g" and in the right box you would type your shortcut, "s" in this example. Maybe add a checkbox to automatically add a space behind the command or at least making sure that if you use a space in the settings input box ("g " in this example instead of "g") that the space will carry over to the command prompt when you hit the shortcut.

Quick commands would be another (imo worse, at least for my use case) way of implementing it by giving people a command called "type" or "send text". This way you could make a chain like this:

Command 1

Open quick commands

Command 2

send text, parameter:"g "

Than you could assign "s" as shortcut to this command chain.

a "send text" command could be handy for a lot of stuff and could be implemented like the "paste" command but instead of pasting the clipboard it would paste the text you have set it to. As i said I think the first implementation is far better for what I’m trying to accomplish. A "send text" command is more of a workaround for my use case but probably worth a request of its own.

This is not only relevant for search engines!

Another use case could be you have a bunch of stock photo sites bookmarked, to much to have shortcuts for all of them and probably even more than you can remember.

You could add "stock" as nickname to all the bookmarks and assign a shortcut to open quick commands with "stock" (+space) filled in, this will instantly give you only the relevant bookmarks auto completion which you could tab through and hit enter as soon as you have found the site you were looking for.