Forgive me if this is already suggested - I had a search but didn't find it.

I think a great feature for Vivaldi would be to allow the user to define triggers, e.g.:

put different types of files into separate folders (e.g. all PDFs in a folder called downloads/pdfs)

download into folders by date e.g. downloads/2021-05/

download into folders by domain name e.g. downloads/vivaldi.com/

set files from a particular domain to be automatically executed e.g. all .ica files from citrix.myworkaddress.com are loaded by Citrix Receiver.

The last item would be particularly valuable. It's a hassle to have so many .ica files cluttering up my download list, and to have to click them individually.

I did read that there's a way to have them auto execute with the default file handler but it's deep in the bowels of the browser and not exposed in the UI: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42881/how-to-make-vivaldi-open-downloaded-files-automatically

Alternatively, software such as Hazel on OSX and FileJuggler on Windows would allow me to implement this requirement through hooks into the filesystem but that is a bit hacky compared to having this functionality in Vivaldi.

Although this is the most useful functionality, there could be security risks in automatically executing files. Therefore the user should be encouraged to use this only for domain names they trust, and explicitly acknowledge the risks, before saving any auto execute rule.