Sort / rules functionality for downloads
Forgive me if this is already suggested - I had a search but didn't find it.
I think a great feature for Vivaldi would be to allow the user to define triggers, e.g.:
- put different types of files into separate folders (e.g. all PDFs in a folder called downloads/pdfs)
- download into folders by date e.g. downloads/2021-05/
- download into folders by domain name e.g. downloads/vivaldi.com/
- set files from a particular domain to be automatically executed e.g. all .ica files from citrix.myworkaddress.com are loaded by Citrix Receiver.
The last item would be particularly valuable. It's a hassle to have so many .ica files cluttering up my download list, and to have to click them individually.
I did read that there's a way to have them auto execute with the default file handler but it's deep in the bowels of the browser and not exposed in the UI: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42881/how-to-make-vivaldi-open-downloaded-files-automatically
Alternatively, software such as Hazel on OSX and FileJuggler on Windows would allow me to implement this requirement through hooks into the filesystem but that is a bit hacky compared to having this functionality in Vivaldi.
Although this is the most useful functionality, there could be security risks in automatically executing files. Therefore the user should be encouraged to use this only for domain names they trust, and explicitly acknowledge the risks, before saving any auto execute rule.
This feature feels like super power to me.
Naver Whale browser has this. I always read how corporate of South Korea it is, but we are digressing.
There could be something like a single bar with multiple options like
Download path if extension is so and so ->ta.gz, exe, pdf and pptx differ on OS
Download path if date is so and so ->lecture slides can easily be segregated.
Download path if domain name is so and so -> files from office, college, chat, etc.
Basically <a dropdown menu of criteria> leads to <file path>
Not just academia, but also for programmers like download github files vs testing binaries, etc.
@zwieback I'm sure it does. On first glance, it is however way above my skill level. Do anybody know of a more GUI based system? For me there seems to be quite a threshold to overcome.
I want three things from download management:
- Being able to directly open files based on URL (not generally)
- Being able to sort into folders based on URL
- Being able to sort on date
RegExp seems like an awesome tool, the best on offer when I made some quick searches, I just cannot manage it.