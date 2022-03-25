Toggle Tab Bar / Bookmark Bar visibility per window
I frequently open a second V window for the purpose of working on local style sheets. This is a smaller window, and I don't want to waste space on the tab bar, especially now that's it's two tab bars.
So today I turned off the tab bar, only to find it nuked it in the main V window also. Ditto, bookmarks bar.
This doesn't seem to be ideal behavior. Each window should be independent.
Also, from my perspective, it would be nice if the tab bar would automatically disappear on small V windows.
Thanks.
//MODEDIT: updated title to clarify the request
Pesala
@paul1149 Try Chromeless mode (Ctrl+F11) (corrected). That is independent for each window.
@pesala Thank you. That is a very good solution to what I want to do. It's Ctrl-F11 here, and I don't see it documented anywhere in the UI.
Pesala
@paul1149 It is on the Window menu. It is now called Hide UI on the menu, and Toggle UI in the shortcut settings.
@pesala Perfect. Thank you Pesala.
While this is a good workaround for the short term, I think having independent "hide tabs" controls one a per-window basis would still be a better solution. Hopefully this is still being looked at.
Pesala
@nirin If you enable Hide UI (Toggle UI), it does not hide the tab bar for other windows.
You can create a Command Chain to Toggle UI, then enable other toolbars such as the Panel Toolbar, without affecting other windows.
Funnily enough, I ended up doing this exact thing. It's just odd behaviour that you have to disable the UI in order to then re-enable other UI features, to make the windows act independently lol.
It also means if you press that chain shortcut again, it breaks the UI on the primary window. So you have to have two UI shortcuts - one for activating the chain, and a second for reverting the UI back to normal.
Which is fine enough, it works for now, but I think they should just have the windows be "Chromeless Mode" by default, there seems to be no obvious benefit to having the windows in "Chrome Mode".