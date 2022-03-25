I frequently open a second V window for the purpose of working on local style sheets. This is a smaller window, and I don't want to waste space on the tab bar, especially now that's it's two tab bars.

So today I turned off the tab bar, only to find it nuked it in the main V window also. Ditto, bookmarks bar.

This doesn't seem to be ideal behavior. Each window should be independent.

Also, from my perspective, it would be nice if the tab bar would automatically disappear on small V windows.

Thanks.

//MODEDIT: updated title to clarify the request