Solved Volume control on Picture-in-Picture video
joeduffus Ambassador
Vivaldi offers only a mute button in the picture-in-picture video window. Please add a sliding volume control to the P-n-P window so volume can be adjusted incrementally.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Volume control for Pop-out Video (Picture-in-Picture or PiP) has been added in Vivaldi 6.4.
@joeduffus Good idea to have on dedicated Feature Request for that one
(instead of having it included in a more global Feature Request)
joeduffus Ambassador
Seems tidier this way.
@joeduffus More to the point it follows the guidelines for feature requests so people know what they are voting for.
- If the feature hasn’t been requested, start a new topic. Post only one feature request per topic.
- Choose a clear and concise title for the topic and describe the feature in more detail in the body of the post.
Sometimes, more than one feature can be in one topic, e.g. Export/Import of User Settings. Clearly, we don't need two topics for this.
RealMat0s Ambassador
Personally, it is something that I don't use, since I prefer to pause the video or down the sound through Windows. However, I think it is an excellent addition since Opera has it.
@RealMat0s Sorry for the OT but I just notice we have a new moderator in da house!
Welcome on board!
You can ban me now due to this horrible
@OperaFanBoy With 4,068 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.
-
@operafanboy Decision-making Process
Please watch Jón’s Response to my Question on this topic.
