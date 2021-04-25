@nomadic

but the version I made centers the AddressField.

Oh... I see now (from screenshot in OP). But when I test both versions, they are all mess up for me. Maybe it need a very specific setup for UrlBar? Don't sweat over this, I'm just studying your work to learn something new, I have no intention to use this mod.

I am not a fan of media queries, just because I find them annoying (and I am not sure they are necessary?)

Yeah, it's somewhat difficult to use & very confusing most of the time, but media queries are useful in making special list to change value or exclude certain CSS code that broke in certain situation. Some people even request to have something similar to media queries to be available to all elements, it will be either something really powerful, or a total convoluted mess no one know how to use... LOL