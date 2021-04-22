Always stack new tabs by host
-
ElectricAlgorhythm
I love the option to open new tabs as a tab stack with the related tab, but when using it I keep wanting to move out of the tab group whenever opening a link to a new website. So, I'm thinking Vivaldi could use another option like "always stack new tabs by host" as a checkbox in the "New Tab Position" settings. I don't think this would have an effect when using the "As Tab Stack with Related Tabs" setting since it's already creating a tab stack.
Alternatively this could be a checkbox underneath each of the other three position options, or one or more new options in the radio selection, like "As stacked tabs by host or last tab", or an option in the Tab Stack Options section
-
I was going to request this,too.
This is because pages opened from the addressbar or quick commands do not go into the tab stack.
I want to stack with subdomain tabs.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ElectricAlgorhythm said in Always stack new tabs by host:
I keep wanting to move out of the tab group whenever opening a link to a new website.
Drag the link and drop it onto the New Tab button.
-
I was going to request something similar to this, where you could add a button on the left of the tab area that stacks tabs by hosts whenever you press it!
I think ideally there could be 3 options for this, automatically (your example), by pressing a button (described above), and automatically but only once the tab bar gets cluttered (above a certain density of tabs) I think it would be a great feature!
-
@ElectricAlgorhythm Hi there, have a look at this feature request. It essentially covers what you asked for in your suggestion, plus a few other changes.
-
ElectricAlgorhythm
@shifte said in Always stack new tabs by host:
I was going to request this,too.
This is because pages opened from the addressbar or quick commands do not go into the tab stack.
I want to stack with subdomain tabs.
Personally I like starting a new stack when I use those the address bar or quick commands, but I wouldn't mind it always stacking new tabs by host by default and moving tabs out by dragging. An option for that could be good too, but maybe overly granular.
@Pesala said in Always stack new tabs by host:
@ElectricAlgorhythm said in Always stack new tabs by host:
I keep wanting to move out of the tab group whenever opening a link to a new website.
Drag the link and drop it onto the New Tab button.
Thanks! I can use this as a stopgap, but it's too tedious for the frequency that I want to use it.
@drazini said in Always stack new tabs by host:
I was going to request something similar to this, where you could add a button on the left of the tab area that stacks tabs by hosts whenever you press it!
I think ideally there could be 3 options for this, automatically (your example), by pressing a button (described above), and automatically but only once the tab bar gets cluttered (above a certain density of tabs) I think it would be a great feature!
If you haven't seen it yet, I think you might be interested in the new Stack tabs by Hosts feature in 3.7!
@AltCode said in Always stack new tabs by host:
@ElectricAlgorhythm Hi there, have a look at this feature request. It essentially covers what you asked for in your suggestion, plus a few other changes.
Looks great! I think that would cover my use case. I'll give it a reply
-
rhasselbaum
The "Stack tabs by Host" feature is great, but +1 to having this happen automatically as new tabs are opened. That would be a game-changer for me.
-
+1
An option to automatically stack tabs by host would be absolutely perfect.
-
barbudo2005
Look at this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56025/auto-group-tab-stacks-by-domain
Otto tabs works like a charm.
The creator is a Vivaldi Forum user:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/21669/tab-stack-data-in-the-vivaldi-object/9
-
@barbudo2005 said in Always stack new tabs by host:
Look at this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56025/auto-group-tab-stacks-by-domain
Otto tabs works like a charm and the creator is a Vivaldi Forum user.
Brilliant! Thanks for sharing
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25862/option-to-automatically-stack-tabs-by-host Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests