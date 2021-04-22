@shifte said in Always stack new tabs by host:

I was going to request this,too.

This is because pages opened from the addressbar or quick commands do not go into the tab stack.

I want to stack with subdomain tabs.

Personally I like starting a new stack when I use those the address bar or quick commands, but I wouldn't mind it always stacking new tabs by host by default and moving tabs out by dragging. An option for that could be good too, but maybe overly granular.

@Pesala

@ElectricAlgorhythm said in Always stack new tabs by host: I keep wanting to move out of the tab group whenever opening a link to a new website. Drag the link and drop it onto the New Tab button.

Thanks! I can use this as a stopgap, but it's too tedious for the frequency that I want to use it.

@drazini

I was going to request something similar to this, where you could add a button on the left of the tab area that stacks tabs by hosts whenever you press it! I think ideally there could be 3 options for this, automatically (your example), by pressing a button (described above), and automatically but only once the tab bar gets cluttered (above a certain density of tabs) I think it would be a great feature!

If you haven't seen it yet, I think you might be interested in the new Stack tabs by Hosts feature in 3.7!



@AltCode

@ElectricAlgorhythm Hi there, have a look at this feature request. It essentially covers what you asked for in your suggestion, plus a few other changes.

Looks great! I think that would cover my use case. I'll give it a reply