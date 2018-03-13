Option to Automatically Stack Tabs by Host
Title really says it all already but...
I quite like the stack tabs by host option in the right click menu but if we had the functionality without having to do it manually it'd be even better.
Someone had made a thread previously describing this as well:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/15640/tab-stacking-suggestion
Pesala Ambassador
@shadess I think a shortcut might be more flexible. What if you want to open more tabs from one host than will comfortably fit in one stack? I reckon the practical limit is about twelve tabs in a single stack, much less than that if you don't use Tab Popup Previews.
This should be same host and beside tabs.
joseaugustin
@Pesala Is there a keyboard shortcut to stack tabs by host? I was not able to find one in the Keyboard Shortcuts area? If not - is this a feature request that can be considered?
Pesala Ambassador
@joseaugustin No. This needs its own feature request.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
Yes absolutely, the stack by host feature is useful but does not automatically stack tabs when opening a new link, having to manually stack tabs is extremely annoying.
barbudo2005
Look this post and use the Mod by @nafumofu:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98184/group-tabs-by-domain
It works like a charm.