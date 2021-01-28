Auto group tab stacks by domain
Now that Tab stacks are more powerful, the extension Otto tabs could be useful:
https://github.com/borsini/chrome-otto-tabs
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
Otto tabs not works any more with 5.3
Tab stacks is a awesome feature BUT if it is not AUTOMATIC ceases to be powerful.
Vivaldi team has to broaden the concept of "related".
1.- If I open 3 sites from the same host from the bookmark bar HAS to be opened in the same Tab stack.
2.- The same if I opened from the trash bin.
3.- If I have a Tab stack with 2 pages from the same host and I open a new page from the same host HAS to be opened in the Tab stack.
Yes I know that I can make a Command chain like this:
You may wonder why I add "Unstack Tabs" command.
It is because if the new page is the active tab the Tab stack of the same host is NOT "Related"; so I have to make the Tab stack active and apply the command.
4.- I have Vivaldi Forum pinned. I open 5 post they don't open in a Tab stack. Only because is pinned.
5.- And so on.
6.- This feature in Otto Tabs is very important:
If Vivaldi implement only "the same host" this pages will not be opened in the same Tab stack:
https://huellalibrosicc.blogspot.com/search/label/5 estrellas
https://librosquehayqueleer-laky.blogspot.com/2020/
https://unlectorindiscreto.blogspot.com/search/label/novela histórica
Because they have the same host but different domain.
Otto tabs not works any more with 5.3
I can't stand it any more...
The author of Otto Tabs is not available.
The function "Remove duplicate tabs" is working.
I reviewed the 3 JS files (background.js, popup.js and tabs_helpers.js) in case I found any command that I could have changed, but it went wrong. JS is very difficult for me to understand.
Do you know somebody expert in JS? It may just be something simple to correct
@barbudo2005
I respect your efforts.
Unfortunately, I don't have a JSist friend.
I hope someone finds a solution i'm drowning in tabs once again. This was my holy grail of tab management.
Hi folks!
Just in case, I gave it a try, and I figured out the problem/solution/made a PR for that: https://github.com/borsini/chrome-otto-tabs/pull/11
For now, you can try building it yourself. (I'm not sure how long it will take for the author to accept the PR.)
Thanks.
Could you explain what file needs the change?
@barbudo2005 It's tabs_helpers.ts: https://github.com/borsini/chrome-otto-tabs/pull/11/files
Thank very much. Now is working again.
For those who want the new file:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16Mc15MgM9I5oU4a-2ha7xCnEZMFxCc8p/view?usp=sharing
1.- Go to this folder:
2.- Look this folder:
3.- Inside the folder 0.2.2 replace the file tabs_helpers.js with the new one.
4.- Restart Vivaldi
The only problem with Otto tabs is that ungroup a tabs stacked by Vivaldi itself (for example when you open some pages from a Google search list)
Nevertheless, I prefer stack by domain.
Do you know JS to take a look of this problem?
Will be fantastic to have the best of both worlds!!!!
@barbudo2005 said in Auto group tab stacks by domain:
The only problem with Otto tabs is that ungroup a tabs stacked by Vivaldi itself (for example when you open some pages from a Google search list)
Sorry, I'm not sure that I get what you mean exactly. Probably, you could provide more details/exact steps/expectations? OTOH, I feel like Otto tabs regroups tabs quite actively, and I don't think that there's a way to avoid that, at least with the current implementation.
If you open 4 links from this page with Otto tabs OFF, Vivaldi stacks the pages because they are "related" (from the same parent)
If you open them with Otto tabs ON the pages are not stacked.
This are my settings:
-
@barbudo2005 said in Auto group tab stacks by domain:
If you open 4 links from this page with Otto tabs OFF, Vivaldi stacks the pages because they are "related" (from the same parent)
...
If you open them with Otto tabs ON the pages are not stacked.
Now I get it, thanks! No, I don't think it's possible to keep those pages in the same group with Otto tabs ON.
-
@grigorye
Thank you SOSOSOSOSOSO much!!
You are a legend!!
@barbudo2005 I don't have this folder, how can resolve the problem?
Thank very much!
@secco88
Profile Path\Extensions\pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb\0.2.2_0
Download tabs_helpers.js from barbudo2005's link.
Replace tabs_helpers.js with new one.
@shifte
C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\5.3.2679.51\Extensions
in this path I have only one file "external_extensions.json"...I don't have nothing folder
-
@secco88
Please open
C:\Users\xxxx\User Data\Default\Extensions\pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb\0.2.2_0
not the
C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\5.3.2679.51\Extensions