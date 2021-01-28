Otto tabs not works any more with 5.3

Tab stacks is a awesome feature BUT if it is not AUTOMATIC ceases to be powerful.

Vivaldi team has to broaden the concept of "related".

1.- If I open 3 sites from the same host from the bookmark bar HAS to be opened in the same Tab stack.

2.- The same if I opened from the trash bin.

3.- If I have a Tab stack with 2 pages from the same host and I open a new page from the same host HAS to be opened in the Tab stack.

Yes I know that I can make a Command chain like this:

You may wonder why I add "Unstack Tabs" command.

It is because if the new page is the active tab the Tab stack of the same host is NOT "Related"; so I have to make the Tab stack active and apply the command.

4.- I have Vivaldi Forum pinned. I open 5 post they don't open in a Tab stack. Only because is pinned.

5.- And so on.

6.- This feature in Otto Tabs is very important:

If Vivaldi implement only "the same host" this pages will not be opened in the same Tab stack:

https://huellalibrosicc.blogspot.com/search/label/5 estrellas

https://librosquehayqueleer-laky.blogspot.com/2020/

https://unlectorindiscreto.blogspot.com/search/label/novela histórica

Because they have the same host but different domain.