Allow selecting Google translation engine
KotlinChan
[Vivaldi 3.8 snapshot] I want to be able to select the website translation engine.
I'm a Japanese user, and the Lingvanex translation engine in Vivaldi 3.8 snapshot is not accurate enough, and I can't say that I'll be able to browse comfortably even after 3.8 is released.
However, if we were to change the search engine to Google, it would not protect privacy, which is one of Vivaldi's goals.
Therefore, I would like to see a setting added to allow users to select their own translation engine.
Personally, I would like to be able to set the Google translation engine if possible.
Related request for android: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/37643/built-in-choice-of-page-text-translator
I agree with this but due to lack of translation to UK English (or other English if you're from other places, eg. Australian etc) rather than US English. Sounds like Kotlin's issue is more pressing, but just thought I'd add support for their sake as well as pointing out that the current translation tool is not great for other reasons too.
Someone asked for UK English to be added here (for reference) - https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69137/uk-english-for-translate/5
Please someone lmk me if there's a related feature request with more traction than either of these two and I'll go support it.
kazuhito Ambassador
Now that the extension for Google translation doesn't work as intended, I have to agree with the idea so that we can choose translation engine, just because I can't stand for the translation quality of Lingvanex.
By far the best translation tools which works flawlss in Vivaldi are the Linguist extension or alternatively the Crow Translate for the desktop. Both multi engine for more than 120 lenguages and FOSS.