[Vivaldi 3.8 snapshot] I want to be able to select the website translation engine.

I'm a Japanese user, and the Lingvanex translation engine in Vivaldi 3.8 snapshot is not accurate enough, and I can't say that I'll be able to browse comfortably even after 3.8 is released.

However, if we were to change the search engine to Google, it would not protect privacy, which is one of Vivaldi's goals.

Therefore, I would like to see a setting added to allow users to select their own translation engine.

Personally, I would like to be able to set the Google translation engine if possible.