Hi—

Not sure if people are experiencing this issue still, three years later, but I am. On Vivaldi version 6.4.3160.47 on OSX Sonoma 14.1.2. All was well up to a few weeks ago, and then certain websites were coming up that simply would not show images. Tried everything. When I deleted and reinstalled Vivaldi they'd work, and then once I'd configured Vivaldi to my preference they wouldn't. Through a process of trial and error I realized it was the use of "themes." Not sure why it suddenly stopped working (I've had a theme installed in my browser all along—one of the things I love about Vivaldi), but I suspect it might have something to do with a recent OSX upgrade. Anyhow, as long as I simply keep to the default theme I don't have any problem. I only run three extensions (Rakuten, Blocklist, and Share Link by Email), and they work fine with the browser so far as long as the theme is default. I'm going to avoid installing any themes for a while (whether it's a personally created theme or one from the available site makes no difference). Pain in the butt uninstalling and reinstalling the browser. Hope that helps someone out there.