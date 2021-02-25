How to view RSS on Android
Basically the title. Anybody know how I can check the RSS feeds I'm subscribed to through my @vivalvi.net account on my mobile?
I looked for the option in webmail, but it's not there.
@fernandez You simply can’t. And as far as I know there’s also no possibility to exports your feeds yet.
@luetage thank you for the reply. I hope something like this is on Vivaldi's roadmap
hammyhavoc
Not yet a Vivaldi user, but is this still not possible?
@hammyhavoc yepp, still not possible
hammyhavoc
@derDay Hugely disappointing.
Seems like Vivaldi has a lot of great features, but none of them are particularly fleshed out in terms of depth.
Is there a roadmap available anywhere?
@hammyhavoc there is no Roadmap but you can check for the threads which are tagged with in-progress and pipeline
Any chance I've missed progress on this and someone can point me to getting this working?
@Baenwort There is no mail, calendar and feeds on Vivaldi mobile. Typically these features are available as standalone apps by default on any mobile operating system, with the exception of a feed reader, perhaps.
Still not possible?
Yes.