@Zalex108 I enabled groups on vivaldi mobile and restarted it twice but nothing changed? I do not see any "group all tabs" button or anything about groups. What are these supposed to do? I don't see any info pages about these features.

EDIT: Helps to let the second restart finish. For future people: from the tile tabs view, tap the 3 vertical dots and it will let you select tabs. I don't see a select all, and there is no hold to select many, but it does look like a quick tab per which is at least faster than copy and pasting urls or open, load, next to get them all to recognise in the sync "tabs in other browsers". It is a work-around. I wouldn't call it a fix though as this is 100s of clicks vs 2 clicks (menu, bookmark all tabs) or the sync just working correctly in the first place.